Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Caper by Dan Bark, Kavee, and More

It’s nearing the end of August, which means that rainy season is still upon us. However, to brighten the mood there’s plenty of fine dining options in Bangkok to take one’s mind off the dark clouds that hover above us all. This week’s trio of restaurant recommendations includes a new tasting menu, a new tapas menu, and a new gourmet river cruise.

(Hero image: Winged ant ice-cream dessert at Kavee)





The new 10-course set menu at Kavee is entitled ‘An Elegant Wilderness’

Kavee debuts ‘An Elegant Wilderness’, an extremely unique new tasting menu

Located on the ground floor of the Ideo Morph 38 Condominium, on Sukhumvit Soi 38, Kavee is a restaurant whose name means “poem” in Thai. And much like a poet striving to create a beautiful verse, Chef Worathon “Tae” Udomchalotorn has thoughtfully prepared a brand-new tasting menu – on until November – which focuses primarily on using extremely unique ingredients; some sourced locally, and others imported from overseas. Entitled ‘An Elegant Wilderness’ this 10-course feast (THB 2,990++), features some wildly exotic creations, starting with ‘Straight From The Rice Field’, a course that includes frog’s legs from Nakhon Nayok province, apple snails from Sra-kaew, charred garlic chive porridge, and wild watercress. Equally intriguing is the pasture-raised pigeon (from Angthong) served with Sisaket volcanic black garlic purée, caramelised Kaffir lime syrup, citrus jus, bird liver paté, and cherry. Also raising an eyebrow is the earthy but delightful ‘Full-blood Wagyu Chateaubriand’, served with bolete mushroom purée and truffle bordelaise sauce. Finally, to finish, prepare for winged ant ice-cream, with chestnut, rum caramel thickened with peach gum, and roasted peanut powder. To accompany this memorable meal, a curated wine pairing is also available (THB 1,900++).

For more information and reservations, visit Kavee restaurant.





Late night bites to accompany an end of evening tipple at Caper by Dan Bark

Night owls take note: Caper introduces a new gourmet, late night bites tapas menu

At that fateful moment when you, or someone else, utters the well-known phrase “the night’s still young, let’s go for another drink”, that’s the cue to suggest heading over to Soi Pridi Banomyong 25 to try out the new “nightcap hours” tapas menu recently introduced at Caper by Dan Bark restaurant. Every night, from 8:30pm till 10:30pm, Chef Dan presents guests with a tempting tapas menu (each item attractively priced at just THB 98++) that’s perfect for a post-dinner rendezvous or simply a casual night-out. Choose from expertly crafted delicacies such as signature truffle toast, jammy bacon balls, Korean beef tartare, tomato bruschetta, Wagyu beef dip, and elotes grilled baby corn. And, just to sweeten the deal, the bar also features a well curated list of six special fortified and dessert wines to choose from. These 90ml pours range in price from THB 380++ for an Equipo Navazos Manzanilla N/V (Jerez, Spain), to THB 830++ for a delicious 2018 Fritz Haag Brauneberger Riesling (Mosel, Germany). Of course, the regular full wine and cocktail lists are also available to peruse.

For more information and reservations, visit Caper by Dan Bark.





The two-hour Manohra dinner cruise showcases fine Thai cuisine

The new Manohra Cruise experience focuses on gourmet Thai cuisine

Most Chao Phraya River dinner cruises cater to tourist hordes or noisy wedding parties, but that’s definitely not the case with Manohra Cruises. Here guests are invited to set sail along Bangkok’s mighty waterway aboard a beautifully restored antique rice barge (operated by Anantara), which glides past royal palaces, glittering temples, and other striking landmarks. Begin the evening with welcome drinks and canapes served at the hotel’s Manohra Lounge – from 6:30pm till 7pm – followed by a two-hour cruise that showcases fine Thai cuisine. Menu highlights include: giant river prawn amuse bouche; char-grilled Kurobuta pork with spicy coconut dressing, nam yum gel and pomelo; and seafood soup with white prawns, squid, mussels, and straw mushrooms. The two main courses, meanwhile, highlight land and sea, starting with the chef’s wonderfully deconstructed Hor Mok, followed by Gang Rawang Nua; a curry and risotto dish that’s elevated by premium ingredients such as Wagyu beef cheeks and southern sang yod rice. This river cruise dinner, which includes a selection of delicious Thai desserts, is THB 2,600 net per person (food only), with an unlimited wine, beer and soft drink package for THB 3,900.

For more information and reservations, email riversidedining@anantara.com