Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: Haoma, Antito, and More

It’s a brand-new year, and for Bangkok gourmands that means a lot to look forward to in the 12 months ahead. In addition to a few newcomers on the local restaurant scene there are also many established dining spots launching new menus, and the recent release of the 2022 Thailand Michelin Guide underscores just how much this country has to offer when it comes to destination dining.

Keep in mind that since restaurant restrictions could change at any time, given the current Covid-related circumstances, it’s probably best to make your reservations now… because you never know if another lockdown may be looming.





Blue by Alain Ducasse

New Lunch and Dinner Menus at Blue by Alain Ducasse

Securing a Michelin star for the second consecutive year, Blue by Alain Ducasse – located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in IconLuxe, at IconSiam – welcomes diners back with both a new Set Lunch menu, available in 4- or 5-courses (THB 1,950++/2,550++), and a specially curated ‘Blue Signature’ evening menu (THB 4,250++). Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet and his team’s expertly prepared dinner starts with magnificent Ostra Regal oyster served with horseradish, followed by free-range chicken and black truffle pithivier, and the Beaufort cheese and white truffle ravioli in Noilly-Prat sauce. For mains, choose either the French venison with radicchio and blackcurrant, poivrade sauce, or the Miyazaki A5 Wagyu with Dauphine potatoes and carrots. Things conclude with matured Comte cheese and quince condiment, passion fruit with olive oil and Thai basil, and chocolate from the Alain Ducasse manufacture in Paris with cocoa nib ice cream. Those opting for the extra premium selection (THB 5,950++) also receive king crab with gold caviar and citrus, and line-caught sea bass with butternut, mussels and tarragon. Additional wine pairing is priced at THB 1,950++ (4 glasses) and THB 3,950++ (4 glasses).

For more information and reservations, visit Blue by Alain Ducasse.





Haoma, urban farm restaurant

A New Tasting Menu at Haoma

Tucked away at the top end of Sukhumvit Soi 31, the “urban farm restaurant” known as Haoma has been consistently wowing diners with wildly inventive neo-Indian cuisine created utilising ultra-sustainable, hyper-local produce. And although Chef Deepanaker Khosla is planning some surprises soon, his excellent ‘Heritage | Culture | Roots’ 10-course tasting menu continues for the remainder of the month at least. Available as either a meat/seafood or a vegetarian experience (both THB 3,290++), those dining in pairs would be well advised to order both menus and compare, as the plant-based selections are as deliciously dazzling as their meaty counterparts. Both dinners begin with a series of identical bite-size delights based on chaat – savoury Indian street food snacks – but things diverge during the marvelous Coorgi curry course, in which soya chaap (organic chicken on the meat menu) hides under a silken veil of pure white coconut flesh. Other veg menu highlights include the superb coconut tagliatelle, and the hearty nihari and haleem combo, made with jackfruit (mutton on the meat menu) and served with mughal breads. Beverage pairing is also available (THB 2,990++), and sommelier Vishvas Sidana’s carefully curated choices – highly recommended – are identical for both menu options.

For more information and reservations, visit Haoma.





Antito, at the Eastin Grand Sathorn Bangkok

Antito Opens at the Eastin Grand Sathorn

The 14th floor of the Eastin Grand Sathorn Bangkok hotel is now home to Antito, where Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti – of the one-Michelin-starred J’Aime by Jean-Michel Lorain – serves up creative Italian cuisine in a relaxed poolside setting. The restaurant’s colour scheme immediately commands attention, with liberal use of vividly bold pop art colours, and decorative prints by such pop art icons as Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. The menu, meanwhile, delivers a different punch, with signature specialties representing the region of Bergamo, in Northern Italy, where the chef grew up; all prepared with colourful quirky touches. Highlights include: marinated cuttlefish salad with zucchini, cucumber, and fennel seed vinaigrette; fragrant cavatelli dumplings with chili tomato sauce and smoked ricotta; and overnight-braised pork collar marinated in red wine served with a potato and carrot pureé. From the desserts list, try the meringata, a massive, crisp meringue shell filled with mascarpone cream and your choice of artisanal gelato. Finally, from the bar take advantage of signature cocktails (THB 350) like the Wild Maple, a mix of vodka, orange juice, mixed berries, maple syrup and tonic.

For more information and reservations, visit Antito restaurant.