Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Biscotti, North, and More

As March marches on, diners in Bangkok find themselves with no shortage of restaurants – new and old – to choose from. Many are now offering incredible, just unveiled set menu dinners, while others tempt with tantalising à la carte options, but one thing remains constant throughout… the top-shelf calibre of this city’s chef community. Bon appétit!

(Hero image: Nan river seabass with pumpkin curry at North restaurant)





Highlights from the new 6-course ‘Degustation Menu’ at Biscotti

New chef and new tasting menu at the newly renovated Biscotti

For nearly two decades the Michelin-listed Biscotti restaurant at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel has been a local favourite when it comes to Italian fine dining. If you haven’t been in a while then a return visit is needed, as the restaurant just reopened following an extensive renovation and the appointment of Swiss-Italian national Kevin Montorfano as Chef de Cuisine. The interior now features fresh accents using pink Diana Rose marble, burgundy ceramic tiles, and an elegant private dining room with direct kitchen access (perfect for chef’s table events). As for the menu revamp, the best-loved Biscotti classics remain, while the delicious newer dishes showcase Chef Kevin’s undisputed talents. To sample the best of what’s new, opt for the excellent 6-course ‘Degustation Menu’ (THB 2,990++), with highlights such as yellowtail tuna tartare in a cold press tomato coulis, a smoky potato soup passata with black truffle, Ossobuco ravioli with black truffle, and the magnificent charcoal grilled Australian lamb rack. For an extra kick, add the curated wine pairing (total THB 4,580++) with selections chosen by Nutawan “Nuch” Jumpanak, Anantara’s award-winning resident “Wine Guru”.

For more information and reservations, visit Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.





Lanna region recipes and ingredients get the fine dining treatment at North

Lanna cuisine in the spotlight at the recently opened North restaurant

There aren’t that many gourmet Northern-Thai restaurants in Bangkok, which is why the recent opening of North, on Sukhumvit Soi 33, comes as such welcome news. It’s set in a beautifully restored, green-painted, century-old colonial mansion – once the residence of M.L. Nuam Snidvongs – with spacious seating on the main floor and some private dining spaces on the floor above. The menu here changes seasonally, but always draws upon the unique culinary traditions of Thailand’s northern region, courtesy of an experienced team of chefs hailing from Chiang Rai province. The current 11-course dinner set menu (THB 2,488++) begins with an amuse bouche set of spicy smoked Korubuta pork sausage, jellied pork curry with wild mushrooms, and croquettes filled with northern jackfruit salad. This is followed by highlights such as the light and lovely Phichit pomelo shrimp salad with crab stock “caviar”, grilled pork with Phu-lae pineapple chutney, a marvellously inventive khao soi tortellini, the delicious Nan river seabass with pumpkin curry, and the superb Thai angus dry-aged beef with nam ngiao sauce. A well-curated, course-by-course wine pairing option (total THB 4,288++) is also available.

For more information and reservations, visit North Restaurant.





‘Aperitivo Italiano Happy Hour’, another great reason to visit L’Oliva Italian restaurant

Relax with an ‘Aperitivo Italiano’ Happy Hour at L’Oliva Bangkok

Since opening a few years back, L’Oliva has developed a loyal foodie fanbase, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is there a mouthwatering menu, including perfect pizzas and pastas, but there’s also an amazing wine selection; making this is the kind of restaurant that’s full almost every evening. Now, however, the fun begins even before the sun goes down with the launch of the daily 4pm to 7pm ‘Aperitivo Italiano’ happy hour, best enjoyed on the breezy 2nd floor open terrace or in the restaurant’s tranquil back garden. Chef Gabriele Luna’s new cicchetti (Italian bites) menu is designed to be paired with refreshing Italian-themed drinks like Aperol or Campari spritz, Peroni draft beer on tap, or the signature L’Oliva multi-olive martini. As for the 10 new dishes on offer, the Crudo Plate of seasonal fresh raw seafood, and the Pizza Romana board – hefty square slices topped with Italian cured meat, cheese, and homemade sauce – are two definite highlights, but when you order the Aperitivo ‘Party Board’ (THB 690), a mixed platter large enough for four, you get a “buy one get one free drink” round.

For more information and reservations, visit L’Oliva Bangkok.