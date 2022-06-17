Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Canvas, Haoma, and More

In the world of fine dining, a lot of times it’s all about the chef, and the unique talents that he or she brings to the table. In Bangkok’s restaurant scene there are many chefs who have attained celebrity status, but sometimes even the chefs of yesteryear continue to wield epicurean influence over 21st century foodies.

The modern, Neo-Indian cuisine of Haoma’s 10-course Heritage Menu

The amazing 10-course ‘Heritage Menu’ is just one surprise in store at Haoma

At Haoma, Chef Deepanker “DK” Khosla’s current 10-course Heritage Menu (THB 3,290++) presents progressive, modern, Neo-Indian cuisine utilising top-tier produce sourced directly from farms across Thailand. Available as either a ‘meat and seafood’ or ‘plant-based’ tasting – both are fantastic! – things begin with some scrumptious bite-size starters inspired by Indian street food, followed by paneer sandwiches wherein the bread is fried cottage cheese and the stuffing is sweet yam paté spiced with cumin (then from here on in the meat and veg sets go in mostly different directions). Additional [meat menu] highlights include: Namakpare (crispy snack) with Chiang Mai tomatoes and chili crackers; Prawns on The Rocks, with mint and peanut relish; organic chicken coorgi curry hidden under a blanket of coconut; and tandoori melon with caviar, burnt feta, and citrus sorbet. If it’s been a while since your last visit to Haoma you may notice a few new things – shiny wood flooring, the removal of a wall partition, and a smaller, customisable prix fixe menu (THB 1,490++) – but rest assured that Vishvas Sidana, one of Bangkok’s best and most entertaining sommeliers, is still in charge of the restaurant’s incredible wine pairing (THB 3,290++).

Artistic plating is a major part of the current 22-course tasting menu at Canvas restaurant

Is the current 22-course tasting menu at Canvas a case of life imitating art?

Chef Riley Sanders, of the one-Michelin-starred Canvas restaurant, has always taken an artful approach to plating and presentation, while at the same time creating supremely inventive dishes using the highest quality, seasonal local fare. His current 22-course set menu (THB 6,000++/wine pairing add THB 3,000++) continues this tasty tradition, however now there’s an even more personal touch to the meal. “The inspiration first comes from the ingredients,” explains Chef Riley. “I make new dishes based on highlighting those, then, I create an acrylic painting to represent the dish on our printed menu. Painting is a hobby that I picked up throughout the pandemic lockdowns, with a need for creativity but without a proper kitchen to cook in.” The chef gives each course an intriguingly enigmatic title – Ants on a Log, Chicken & Cow, Surprise From Surat Thani – that hints at what’s to come, but the final dish is inevitably far more complex. “We have one dish called ‘Bounty’ which has more than 50 varieties of vegetables that change every day, based on seasonality,” he adds. “We also source local, sustainable seafood, lamb, pigeon, and Thai Wagyu beef.”

Legendary “cook shop” recipes get a bistro-style makeover at Ang Morr

Discover legendary “cook shop” recipes and retro Chinois chic at Ang Morr

The idea behind Ang Morr – located on Soi Sangchai (just off Sukhumvit Soi 38) – is to evoke both the memory and the taste of the rustic fare which was created by Chinese chefs brought to Thailand from mainland China in order to entertain the Western ambassadors and high-ranking officers during the reign of King Rama IV. Modern-day diners, however, will be getting a somewhat 21st century interpretation of this ‘Chinois Chic’ cuisine, as these legendary “cook shop” recipes have undergone a bistro-style makeover. Must-try classics include corn chowder, beef tongue stew, lobster tail with black bean sauce, black pepper salmon, and a sweet and sour stir-fry using apricots instead of pineapples. Even a simple dish like breaded pork chop with gravy, which is quite hard to properly prepare, is done perfectly here; especially for those wanted a gentle reminder of the “good old days” when a restaurant meal with mom and dad was a much simpler affair. The wide-ranging menu also boasts some more contemporary creations, such as poached egg soup topped with grilled Alaskan crab, crispy smoked duck with Peking duck-style sauce, and crispy buttered sugar bread sticks for dessert.

For more information and reservations, visit Ang Morr restaurant.