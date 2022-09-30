Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Elements, Maison Dunand, and More

October is at our doorstep which, for many Western chefs especially, means embracing the unique tastes of Autumn and autumnal produce from the earth’s more temperate climes. As such, two of our recommended restaurants this week definitely lean more towards the tastes of Europe, while the third, by contrast, stays firmly rooted in fiery Asian flavours.

The wait is over! Maison Dunand restaurant finally launches on Sathorn Soi 10

There have been many highly anticipated restaurant openings so far this year, but top of the list for many was to see the long-awaited Maison Dunand finally make its debut. After some delays, this chalet-inspired fine dining spot triumphantly flung open its doors on September 9th, greeting fans of acclaimed Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier with an exquisitely prepared 6-course tasting set menu experience (THB 4,800++). Inspired by Alpine traditions – the chef spent his childhood in the mountains of Southern France – the ever-evolving dishes here are exquisitely prepared, and on a recent visit some highlights included: a delicate rose-shaped starter of beef and sardine wrapped in thin slices of Mirabelle plum; a dish of wild caught pollock with cabbage and roe; tender Bresse pigeon with eggplant and cocoa nib; and a sumptuous bowl of rich potato foam, uni, and Kristal caviar (part of the optional “extended” menu, priced at THB 6,900++). Also recommended is the wonderful wine pairing (THB 2,500++/3,990++, for 3 or 5 sequences), and don’t miss the excellent fresh baked bread and other patisserie items at Alpea, the gourmet food shop – and soon-to-open bistro – right next door to Maison Dunand.

For more information and reservations, visit Maison Dunand.







Enjoy a series of ‘Autumn Guestronomic Journeys’ at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

The one-Michelin-starred restaurant Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu – perched on the 25th floor of the Okura Prestige Bangkok hotel – celebrates the seasonal change in Europe with their recently launched ‘Autumn Guestronomic Journey’ series of menus (with lots of trademark Japanese influences thrown in as well). Indulge in delectable dishes created by the multi-talented Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo and his team, who have created a slew of edible offerings that are characterised by seasonal herbs and spices, and satisfying, hearty ingredients. Gourmet delicacies include: succulent chutoro with marbled Kombu, daikon and hijiki; Hokkaido scallop with eryngii (oyster mushroom); celeriac mille-feuille with Jerusalem artichoke and black truffle; a dish of canard en croute de sel; and A5 Miyagi Wagyu (pure-bred Japanese black cattle raised on premium rice and mineral water in lush Miyagi prefecture), served with pommes dauphine, shallot, and umeboshi. The meal ends with delightful desserts – signature binchotan with Japanese whisky, citrus and milk chocolate, or kabocha with macadamia, vadouvan and mango. The ‘Mizu’ 8-course experience is priced at THB 5,900++, the ‘Chikyu’ 6-course experience is THB 4,800++, and the ‘Ku-Ki’ 4-course experience is THB 4,100++.

For more information and reservations, visit Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu.







Chef Jeriko Van der Wolf helms the kitchen at the newly opened Lava Bistro & Bar

Newly opened in the heart of Thong Lor – right on busy Soi 10 – is Lava Asian Bistro & Bar, which promises an extra fiery combination of quality dining experiences, creative entertainment programmes – running the gamut from top DJs to live bands – a selection of fine wines, and plenty of colourful cocktails from the bar to keep the party going long into the night. And although this newly launched venue skews a bit more towards being a rollicking nightlife spot, for local foodies it’s worth noting that one of the creative forces behind this particular project is Chef Jeriko Van der Wolf (formerly of Cocotte and its many iterations). Bearing this fact in mind, guests can expect some dazzling dishes to come forth from the kitchen here. Ranging from regularly rotating specials, to lists of tantalising tapas, the menu highlights include such decadent delicacies as: crispy uni “nigiri” toast; beef katsu sando; a signature BBQ kokoyaki; smoked short ribs miso; the special ‘Café de Bangkok’ beef tenderloin; and the Lava truffle omurice (Japanese omelette).

For more information and reservations, visit Lava Bistro & Bar.