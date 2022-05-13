Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Elg Bangkok, Yamazato, and More

We’re midway through the month of May, and each week it seems that more restaurants are unveiling new menus and new dining promotions. What that means is, the choices – for diners – are virtually limitless. However, if you want some “food for thought” concerning where to dine this week, here are three intriguing options that cover a wide range of cuisine.









New at Yamazato: Teppanyaki Set Experience & Kaiseki Set Experience

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is officially marking its 10th anniversary this month with a series of events, celebrations, and promotions that commemorate a decade of delivering the best Omotenashi – the Japanese art of luxurious hospitality – experiences in town. These special offers include staycation deals, as well as spectacular dining experiences, and for those looking to indulge in the more refined culinary arts of Japan, there’s no better place to turn to than Yamazato, the hotel’s signature Japanese fine dining spot. Diners can choose from the ‘Teppanyaki Set Experience’ an authentic, mouth-watering dining experience priced at THB 10,000++ for 2 persons, or the ever popular ‘Kaiseki Set Experience,’ which is also priced at THB 10,000++ for 2 persons. Each set-course journey is delicately hand-crafted by the restaurant’s renowned Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara and his team, creating unique dishes that revel in eccentric flavours but also acknowledge the idea of “craftsmanship on the plate”. Both of these promotions are available now, but they’ll only be on offer until June 30 (so don’t wait too long).









Try the inventive, Norwegian-inspired ‘Spring Tasting Menu’ at Elg Bangkok

Located on Sukhumvit Soi 71, Elg Bangkok is an intimate, 12-seat eatery that’s currently offering a very unique, 9-course, modern Scandinavian ‘Spring Tasting Menu’ (THB 2,955++). Focusing on straightforward, natural, farm-to-table flavours, the man helming the kitchen is owner/chef Kananon “Benz” Kondee, who moved to Norway when he was a teenager and spent the next 10 years there; first attending culinary school, then working at restaurants in Trondheim and Røros. His dishes are structured around seasonal products sourced from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and/or Denmark, which are then accented by vegetables, fruits, and occasionally meats, from Thailand. Many of his dishes show incredible artistic finesse – the transparent “crystal bread” served alongside the langoustine is mind-boggling – and likewise his flavour pairings are wonderfully memorable (the parmigiano reggiano foam accompanying the beetroot and barley risotto is stellar). Other highlights include: Cod (skrei) in a caramelised onion broth; Fjord trout served with confit egg yolk; Norwegian brown cheese served on a floating pancake; and Pichana steak in morel sauce with Hasselbeck potato. A 5-wine pairing option is also available (2,350++).









Don’t miss ‘The Wonder of White Asparagus’ limited-time promotion at Akira Back

Having built a mini-empire of restaurants across Asia – with locations in Jakarta, New Dehli, and Singapore – the South Korea-born, Colorado-bred chef Akira Back is a force to be reckoned with. At his Bangkok branch, perched high up on the 37th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park hotel, there’s currently a ‘White Asparagus Season’ promotion going on, but these delectable dishes will only stay on the menu until May 29 (so don’t wait too long). These seasonal specials include: Grilled white asparagus with black garlic butter served under a cloud of finely grated parmesan and shio gonbu (THB 680++); Pan-seared halibut paired with white asparagus and a soy beurre blanc (THB 790++); Japanese A5 Wagyu steak with truffle beef jus and white asparagus on top (THB 3,800++); and a dessert of mille-feuille with makgeolli ice cream and crispy white asparagus caramel (THB 350++). Of course, asparagus aren’t the only thing on the menu, so arrive hungry and be sure to indulge in the wide range of taco plates, sushi platters, delicious vegetarian options, and Akira’s infamous signature truffle tuna pizza.

