Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Guilty, Story House, and More

July is in full swing and so is Bangkok’s restaurant scene, with seems to constantly welcome new arrivals to its ranks. If you’re looking for something different, this week’s trio of recommendations includes two new-ish fine dining venues, as well as a neighbourhood spot that never fails to deliver on its promise.

The Story House restaurant at The Siam hotel is now in its soft opening phase

Bangkok’s iconic riverside boutique resort The Siam has added a new chapter to its long and storied history with the opening of The Story House restaurant. Part of the hotel’s recent remodelling – guided by the expert eye of star architect Bill Bensley – the restaurant’s interior is divided into five, light-filled rooms, where every nook and cranny is populated with intriguing, eye-catching art pieces and antiques. The menu, meanwhile, has been overseen by Chef Blair Mathieson, of Quince fame, with delicious highlights that include: Portobello mushroom panna cotta (THB 450++); Pan-seared calamari with hummus, piquant chili jam, and walnut-coriander pesto (THB 490++); Pan-roasted Ōra King New Zealand salmon fillet with smoked eggplant (THB 1,250++); and Tasmanian grass-fed beef tenderloin served with crisp potatoes, asparagus, chimichurri salsa, and red wine jus (THB 1,450++). There’s also a section of the menu entitled ‘Tales From the Garden’ tailored to suit veggie lovers, while the dessert offerings include such showstoppers as ‘Soft Chocolate’ (THB 390++); a mound of aerated chocolate mousse with sea salt caramel, honeycomb pieces, slivers of orange, and just a hint of basil.

Plenty of guilty pleasures on offer at Anantara Siam’s new Guilty restaurant

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s ground floor Parichart Court recently welcomed a new resident with the June opening of Guilty, a fun-focused, dining and drinking den with untamed Latin American roots. In charge of the kitchen is Chef Carlos Rodriguez, a familiar figure on the Bangkok culinary scene who honed his skills at Mejico, Gaggan, Penthouse Bar + Grill and others. Start safe with the ‘Holy Guacamole’ (THB 550++), prepared tableside and served with crispy tortillas, but be daring as well and sample highlights such as the Robalo en Leche de Tigre Ceviche (THB 550++), made with sea bass, radish, sweet potato purée and “tiger’s milk”; a traditional Peruvian ceviche sauce of lime, onion, pepper, salt, chilies, and fish juices. Other standouts include the Hibachi BBQ gambas prawns (THB 900++), the Hibachi smoked BBQ pork belly with padron peppers (THB 800++), and spiced corn lollipops (THB 220++) with feta cheese. Finally, end with the aptly-named ‘Break It Up!’ (THB 1,750++) – a giant, foil-wrapped chocolate ‘Rocher’ ball, made for sharing, which reveals a treasure trove of guilt-inducing sweet treats after you smash it open.

Visit Workshop Restaurant & Gallery and try some of the amazing dishes prepared by Chef Clément Hernandez

Discover ‘Sincere Dining’ at Workshop Restaurant & Gallery

Located directly on Yenakart Road, Workshop is a restaurant that challenges diners to be creative: to listen, to enjoy, taste and explore. An integrated centre of the senses, where food and wine meet art and music, the kitchen here is helmed by Clément Hernandez, a talented French chef with over 10 years of experience in the culinary arts. One of his signatures at Workshop is what he calls ‘Sincere Dining’, and to best appreciate it try his very attractively priced 4-course tasting menu (THB 1,000++), available with a 4-glass wine pairing (THB 600++), which currently consists of cauliflower espuma, crab meat salad with asparagus and crab caviar, Barbary duck breast with confit duck leg, potato, red cabbage, mulberries and micro cabbage, and a dessert of coconut ice cream, mango coulis and honey tuiles. Of course, the complete 9-page menu at Workshop lists plenty of other delectable delights as well, including: whole stuffed French quail (THB 1,350++) with foie gras, bacon, cabbage and chestnut, and veg-friendly options such as the black truffle risotto (THB 550++) with mushroom duxelles, truffle butter, Parmesan cheese and chive flowers.

