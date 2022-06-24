Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: IGNIV, Kyo-Tei, and More

June is Pride month, and Pride is all about diversity, and diversity definitely underpins our three restaurant recommendations this week. From a super high-end dining spot that traces its origins back to tiny mountain towns in Switzerland, to a French-inspired bistro that incorporates Thai chocolate into almost every dish, to a contemporary Japanese spot currently celebrating all things Kyoto… the dining scene in Bangkok is nothing if not inclusive.

Chef David Hartwig’s 4-course ‘Summer Menu’ at IGNIV is equal parts superb and sublime

Don’t miss the fabulous ‘Summer Menu’ at IGNIV, on until the end of July

Having just celebrated its two-year anniversary in April, IGNIV restaurant, located on the lobby level of The St. Regis Bangkok hotel, continues to reign as one of Bangkok’s top 10 fine dining venues. Although the brainchild of Chef Andreas Caminada, whose first IGNIV restaurants in the Swiss Alps (at St. Moritz and Bad Ragaz) have two Michelin stars apiece, the kitchen at IGNIV Bangkok is overseen by über-talented Head Chef David Hartwig. His current 4-course ‘Summer Menu’ (THB 4,500++), available at lunch and dinner until the end of July, is equal parts superb and sublime, with each “course” comprised of exquisitely prepared small plates. Things begin with a quartet of ‘Snacks’ – the corn and foie gras cornetto is divine – followed by seven ‘Starters’, of which the cucumber with green pea and buttermilk dish, and the toast deluxe with beef tartare, egg yolk and caviar, are absolute standouts. The four ‘Mains’ are all delicious too, but special mention goes to the quail with grapes and truffle, and the taleggio raviolo, with pear, walnuts and spinach cream. Four ‘Desserts’ and a visit to the restaurant’s ‘Candy Store’ are also included, and be sure to indulge in the sommelier’s expertly curated wine pairings.

For more information and reservations, visit IGNIV restaurant.





31°C by Kad Kokoa serves up savoury dishes, plus delicious desserts and drinks, that use Thai terrior chocolate

Discover endless chocolate choices at the recently opened 31°C by Kad Kokoa

The people behind Kad Kokoa, makers of premium Thai chocolate, recently opened the doors to their newest venture, 31°C by Kad Kokoa, located at the top end of Sukhumvit Soi 31. The lead chef at this cosy, two-storey lunch and dinner spot is Natcha “TingTing” Saengow, who in 2019 became the youngest chef to win the Bocuse d’Or Asian silver trophy. Her unique menu features savoury dishes and delicious desserts that incorporate Thai terrior chocolate alongside carefully sourced sustainable ingredients. Menu highlights include the organic beetroot carpaccio with rocket salad, potato foam and crunchy cacao nibs (THB 290), and the roasted baby chicken with creamy polenta, mushrooms and a topping of chocolate jus (THB 490). There’s also a variety of Parisian-style tartines (pan-charred, sourdough, open-faced sandwiches) with cocoa twists, and a drink menu that includes coffees, hot chocolates, and even chocolate-y cocktails. But for people who like it old-school sweet, order the ‘Ultimate Chocolate’ (THB 220) – a chocolate tart dessert filled with brownie chunks, roasted almond, and cacao espuma, all covered with cacao nibs tuile and Kad Kokoa’s signature chocolate sorbet.

For more information and reservations, visit 31°C by Kad Kokoa.





Kyo-Tei restaurant celebrates its 1st anniversary with a new seasonal menu entitled ‘Early Summer in Kyoto Kamogawa’

Kyo-Tei’s new seasonal menu is entitled ‘Early Summer in Kyoto Kamogawa’

Located on Sukhumvit Soi 38, the contemporary Japanese fine dining restaurant Kyo-Tei recently celebrated its 1st anniversary, and to mark the occasion they’ve introduced a new seasonal menu entitled ‘Early Summer in Kyoto Kamogawa’; a selection of delicacies that pays homage to the ancient city of Kyoto. This mouthwatering menu, created by Chef Nishioka Masaki, a Japanese culinary master with three decades of experience, focuses on the finest produce from the land and sea, highlighting premium ingredients such as Motobu Wagyu A5 beef from Okinawa, New Zealand scampi, and sublime Japanese seafood (sea urchin, abalone, blue crab, and more). As for the restaurant itself, it immerses visitors in the natural elements of wood and stone, with a backyard Ryokan – a traditional Japanese inn that invites diners to experience authentic Kaiseki cuisine – as well as a sushi counter, a private 8-seat Kaiseki Omakase Room, and an intimate Teppanyaki Room featuring six seats only. Incidentally, Kyo-Tei is the flagship property of AQ Gourmet & Dine, the F&B arm of Aquarius International, a leading travel and hospitality company.

For more information and reservations, visit Kyo-Tei restaurant.