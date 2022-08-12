Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Kinu by Tagnaki, Celadon, and More

Celebrating Mother’s Day (August 12th) is top of the to-do list here in Thailand this week, and there’s certainly no shortage of great restaurants in Bangkok to book a table at for this very special annual occasion. Whether mom prefers traditional Thai, a private Japanese feast, or maybe even some soothing jazz sounds after her big night out, there’s always something somewhere that’ll make it a perfect family get-together.

(Hero image: koji-marinated Japanese octopus at KINU by Takagi)







Celadon restaurant reopens, just in time for the Mother’s Day long weekend

The Sukhothai Bangkok’s beautiful Celadon restaurant has reopened its doors, inviting diners to once again enjoy an extensive menu of authentic Thai cuisine, served in both the traditional Thai pavilions and the air-conditioned terraces surrounded by lotus ponds. Head Chef Rosarin “Rin” Sripathum and her team have put together a wonderful menu – prepared and cooked with OTOP and local products – that includes highlights such as steamed rice dumplings stuffed crab meat, shimeji mushrooms, garlic-coriander roots and pepper (THB 550++), deep-fried prawn cake with root vegetable pickle dip (THB 550++), and the 200g grilled river prawn served with wild water plum and two sauces (THB 2,700++). Also worth mentioning is the exceptional Thai-sourced beef – from Surin province – that appears in the grilled Charolais tenderloin with chili, lemongrass, eggplant, shallots and sweet chili sauce (THB 580++), and the tender slow-cooked singhol beef cheek curry (THB 780++). For dessert, perilla seed rice balls with young coconut (THB 420++), or a scoop of cassava sorbet (THB 150++), both make excellent choices. Celadon is currently open for dinner only, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with classical Thai dancing performances at 7:30 and 8:30pm.

For more information and reservations, visit Celadon restaurant.







Enjoy authentic Kyo-ryori cuisine, in traditional Japanese style, at KINU by Takagi

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok brings authentic “Kyo-ryori” cuisine to Bangkok for the first time with KINU by Takagi, the latest addition to the hotel’s award-winning portfolio of restaurants. Conceived by acclaimed chef Takagi Kazuo – from the two-Michelin-starred Kyoto Cuisine Takagi in Ashiya, Japan – this 10-seat dining spot offers a refined, multi-course, Kyoto-style dining experience, expertly prepared by the award-winning Chef Norihisa Maeda (who has more than 35 years of culinary experience). Choose either the 5-course Kaiseki-style lunch (THB 4,000++), or the 10-course Kaiseki-style dinner (THB 8,000++), and prepare for an extraordinary meal that integrates seasonal and local ingredients alongside the finest Japanese produce. Alongside the chef’s daily catch (tsukuri), some of his current ‘Summer Menu’ highlights include: Sakizuke, koji-marinated Japanese octopus served with sugar bean and asparagus; Hassun, Japanese prawn with dashi jelly, lotus root tempura, pickled myoga ginger and charcoal-grilled kinmeddai fish; and a Japanese spin on Peach Melba for dessert. And when it comes to complementing the dining experience with some traditional beverages, the trained wait staff can expertly guide guests through the wide selection of Japanese sakes.

For more information and reservations, visit KINU by Takagi.







The Piano Bar at VIE Hotel offers smooth jazz, creative cocktails, and an innovate menu

Impeccably chic and glamorous, the Piano Bar – located on the ground floor of the luxurious VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery – features elegant Art Deco interiors, comfortable lounge seating, and live piano and jazz vocal entertainment. Now, you can add to all that the formidable culinary talents of Chef Prasertchai “Jacky” Trongvanichna (winner of Thailand Iron Chef 2018 and 2022), who has created a modern Thai tapas menu consisting of a dozen delectable dishes that promise a sensory journey; filled with unique flavours, aromas and colours. Standouts include: ‘Mr. Fisherman’, a cured and smoked seabass with ponzu jelly, chili, and lemongrass dressing (THB 260++); the ‘Lark Bua’, lotus root chips with tomato relish and crispy shallots (THB 160++); the ‘Thai Ushiro Jiru’, a delicious clam soup (THB 180++); and ‘Nua Yang’, which sees tender Wagyu beef strips paired with Thai chili relish and broken rice chips (THB 280++). Meanwhile, for dessert don’t miss the quite exemplary ‘Tom Kha’ frozen dessert, with squid meringue and a kaffir lime crumble (THB 180++), and be sure to sample from Head Mixologist Jedsada “Zen” Tanariyachai’s eye-popping signature cocktail menu.

For more information and reservations, visit The Piano Bar.