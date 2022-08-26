Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: KiSara, Acqua, and More

August may be winding down, but Bangkok’s fine dining scene is heating up, especially when you look at all the newly opened, and newly re-opened, restaurants that are popping up everywhere you turn. Of course, at the same time we should also support all the brave restaurateurs who never closed their doors, despite the ups and down of the past two years.

(Hero image: Squid tagliatelle with cucamelon, mint and caviar at Acqua)





Acqua sets a new benchmark for Italian haute cuisine in Bangkok

Acqua makes a huge splash in Bangkok’s fine dining scene

Usually, a restaurant makes it big and Bangkok and then opens up branches elsewhere, but that’s not the case with Acqua, the award-winning, Phuket-based fine dining venue created by chef/owner Alessandro Frau. The brand-new, beautifully designed Bangkok iteration of Acqua takes over a prime spot on Soi Somkid (formerly Jaew), with seating for 60 and a brilliant wine list of over 500 labels. Simply put, Acqua has set a new benchmark for Italian haute cuisine in Bangkok, with dishes that elicit “oohs” and “aahs” at every turn. Must-try highlights include the magnificently tender squid tagliatelle – the finely sliced squid is the pasta – served with cucamelon, mint and Siberian caviar (THB 950++), as well as the orgasmic 55-minute slow-cooked egg on Parmigiano Reggiano fondue with black truffle and crispy pancetta powder (THB 580++) that comes served in a bird’s nest. Of course, that’s only the tip of the menu iceberg, so save room for the brilliant Sardinian smoked eel served with pickled vegetable (THB 750++) served with grilled crispy bread topped with smoked mozzarella and Avruga caviar, and the absolutely unforgettable burrata stuffed tortelli pasta shells with Wagyu beef cheek ragout and a topping of winter black truffle (THB 1,500++).

For more information and reservations, visit Acqua restaurant.





KiSara’s kaiseki set menus balance traditional tastes with modern aesthetics

KiSara reopens its doors with attractive lunch and dinner kaiseki set menus

KiSara, the Conrad Bangkok’s stylish Japanese signature restaurant, has reopened its doors – lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Saturday only – welcoming diners back with kaiseki set menus that balance traditional tastes with modern aesthetics. Lovingly crafted by native Japanese chef Naohisa Yamada, these culinary journeys make use of the finest seasonal ingredients to consistently deliver the most exquisite flavours. The highlighted ‘KiSara Premium Lunch Kaiseki’ (THB 1,600++ per set), features a signature appetiser of marinated hamachi, followed by yuzu marinated grilled Spanish mackerel, and savoury egg custard with chicken, shrimp, ginkgo nut, bamboo shoot, and mushroom for the simmered dish (in addition to tempura, sushi selections, miso soup, and dessert). In the evening, go for the ‘KiSara Dinner Kaiseki’ (THB 2,500++ per set), featuring snow crab dumpling in yuzu scented broth, sashimi, grilled salmon and sea urchin, crispy prawn with wasabi mayonnaise, king crab tempura with bonito crust, a rice dish featuring marinated Japanese mackerel, sushi rice, miso soup, and the chef’s special dessert. Guests can also opt for vegetarian kaiseki sets, while a fine selection of premium sakes and wines is available to enhance the dining experience.

For more information and reservations, visit Kisara restaurant.





Choose from the intriguing eight item, black truffle special menu at Carne

Carne’s tempting truffle menu continues through to the end of next month

The group behind the popular Thai restaurant The Local are also the team behind Carne, a flame-focused, Latin-leaning restaurant that invites diners to experience “the thrill of the grill”. Located Sukhumvit Soi 23 (right beside The Local) the interior here is casual but chic, with wooden tables, subdued lighting, and atmospheric exposed brick walls. And while the name may suggest the menu is all about meat, the current promotion they have running is all about truffles. This special seasonal menu, which carries on till the end of September, features eight intriguing black truffle temptations, including: truffle and beef steak; truffle and grilled river prawns with truffle sauce fettuccine; blue crab, kani miso, and speck (cured, lightly smoked German ham) served with black truffle paste; truffle arborio rice risotto with roasted mushrooms and mushroom cream; fettuccine with truffle cream sauce; Black truffle mushroom soup; and two types of ‘Truffle Toast’ – truffle espuma with speck, and truffle espuma with mushrooms. Also on offer is the ‘Truffle Set Menu’ (THB 2,499++ for 2 persons), which comes with churros for dessert and a cocktail (or mocktail) for each diner.

For more information and reservations, visit Carne restaurant.