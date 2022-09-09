Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: La Bottega, Taahra, and More

September is shaping up to be a busy month, especially if your goal is to try all the new special menus around town. This week, our trio of recommended dining spots runs the gamut from Thai, to Japanese, to Italian, and interestingly each spot has found a way to deliciously blend authentic culinary traditions with delightfully modern, contemporary approaches.

The 13-course degustation dinner menu at Taahra uses charcoal to cook every course

New on the scene, Taahra offers a fantastic, charcoal-cooked 13-course dinner set menu

Charcoal grilling is the food focus at Taahra, a marvelous new fine dining spot located on an unassuming, unnamed side street off Charoenkrung Road. Fanning the flames here is Chef Pat-In “Knock” Promsawadi, who brings with him 10 years of experience working with multiple Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs. “Charcoal cooking has always been a part of Thai culture,” Chef Knock explains, and diners seated around the main floor counter get to see all the fiery action up close (a handful of tables upstairs offer sit-down dining as well). The fabulous 13-course degustation dinner menu (3,800 THB ++) is intricately prepared and gorgeously presented, incorporating both local ingredients – organic farm vegetables from Nakhon Pathom, organic microgreens from Chiang-Mai – and imported European goodies. Standout dishes include: Jean-Paul oysters with a guava, chili, coconut sauce; Challans duck with a pineapple red curry; and Pigeon de Bresse served first with a coconut curry and then just as the blackened leg and claw… very dramatic! Contemporary in presentation, European in technique, and Thai when it comes to flavours, this meal is one of delicious contrasts and juxtapositions. To accompany it all, the nicely curated wine pairing (2,500 THB++) is recommended.

Make time to sample La Bottega’s delicious new à la carte menu items, as created by Head Chef Marco Avesani)

La Bottega’s delicious new menu items commemorate the restaurant’s 14th anniversary

Last month, La Bottega marked its 14th year of activity in Thong Lor with the launch of an exquisite new à la carte menu designed by Head Chef Marco Avesani (who joined the restaurant back in March). Presenting a harmonised combination of Italian traditional cuisine and fresh, innovative approaches, his new menu starts with a tantalising selection of ‘Crudi’ – from mouth-watering Tuna tartare with creamy burrata and toasted pistachio (THB 790++), to Japanese Seabream carpaccio with Taggiasca olives, capers, fresh apple, and orange dressing (THB 790++). The pasta selection, meanwhile, sees the addition of linguine with Amalfi lemon, parsley, toasted breadcrumbs, and marinated anchovies (THB 540++), as well as tortelli filled with Barolo wine-braised beef with Malga butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sage (THB 690++). Other highlights include the pan-seared red snapper, with beluga lentils and spinach (THB 790++), and the divine roasted milk-fed lamb saddle, served with grilled Japanese eggplants, tomato, basil, and aged cheese sauce (THB 1,190++). In addition, these new dishes are being artfully presented on brand-new ceramics created by local pottery shops – under the guidance of Chef Marco – which were designed to honour the relationship between Italy and Thailand.

The two new mouth-watering ‘Kaiseki’ experiences at Yamazato are only available until September 30

Yamazato’s new Kaiseki experience menus are available until the end of September

At Yamazato, The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s award-winning signature Japanese restaurant, Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara and his team have unveiled two new mouth-watering ‘Nagatsuki Kaiseki’ experiences (available until September 30), based on the very best produce Japan has to offer this time of year. At lunch, enjoy highlights such as: a fig, gingko nut, shrimp, white shimeji mushroom with tofu vinegar sauce starter; assorted seasonal sashimi; grilled Spanish mackerel with edamame, sweet potato and pickled tomato; assorted seasonal tempura; and a simmered rice dish with mushroom and whitebait salmon roe. The ‘Nagatsuki Lunch Kaiseki’ (THB 1,700++) concludes with a black sesame mousse with chestnuts and matcha sauce for dessert. In the evening, indulge in the more lavish ‘Nagatsuki Dinner Kaiseki’ (THB 4,700++) which includes: an amuse bouche of fresh soy milk skin, sea urchin, Chinese wolfberry and starchy soy sauce; tasty smoked marinated mackerel, shrimp, mountain potato, white shimeji mushroom, tomato, and caviar for a starter; assorted fresh sashimi; succulent grilled black cod with a yuzu sauce; duck ball with foie gras, taro, shiitake mushroom, carrot and okra; assorted seasonal tempura; and a similar dessert to the lunch menu.

