Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More

October is almost over, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the tantalising Autumn taste menus many local European chefs in Bangkok have been offering lately. Or, go in a totally different dining direction altogether… since there’s always something unique and unexpected out there if you look hard enough.

(Hero image: BBQ squid with a spicy squid ink, almond brittle seafood sauce, at Maze Dining)





Chef David Hartwig’s Autumn inspired tasting menu continues at IGNIV

Experience the earthy flavours of Autumn with the current tasting menu at IGNIV

Head Chef David Hartwig, of the one Michelin starred IGNIV at the St. Regis Bangkok, invites diners to celebrate the changing of the seasons with a 4-course sharing experience (THB 4,500++) showcasing the earthy flavors of European autumn. Only running until the end of this month – so you better hurry! – this menu begins with a series of 4 “snacks”, including a delicious black cookie veal tartare with quail egg (obtained locally from an independent quail farmer in Ubon Ratchathani, following the philosophy of sourcing locally whenever possible). From the list of 7 starters that follow, the red polenta with foie gras, apple, and raisin is a standout, as is the Arctic char with horseradish and radish. From the 4 mains the deer with butternut squash and apple definitely evokes the feeling of fall, as does the quail with truffle, spinach, and panch phoron. Four delightful desserts round out the meal, after which all diners make a visit to the restaurant’s famous “candy store” display for some takeaway treats. IGNIV is open from Thursdays to Mondays for dinner and now for lunch also on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and reservations, visit IGNIV Bangkok.





The all-new ‘Street Food Creations’ 16-course tasting menu at Maze Dining

Try an internationally inspired selection of gourmet ‘Street Food’ bites at Maze Dining

Although known best for her gourmet interpretations of classic Northern Thai (Lanna) recipes and ingredients, Chef Phattanant “May” Thongthong, of Maze Dining, is currently captivating customers with her all-new ‘Street Food Creations’ 16-course menu (THB 3,900++). Thailand, of course, features prominently here as part of this internationally inspired street eats collection, alongside Spain, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil and a few other locales. Menu highlights include: BBQ squid with a fabulous spicy squid ink and almond brittle seafood sauce; Wagyu ribeye served satay-style with peanut butter sauce and a slice of brioche with pickles; an intensely flavourful lobster tail yentafo; Mackerel and curly kale served with bottaga, egg yolk and Sicilian chili flakes; Duck breast larb with green herbs, riceberry and roasted chili; and red snapper filet with sambal sauce and jasmine rice. And when it’s time for dessert, get ready for a playfully presented white chocolate “corn dog” – a nod to the good ol’ US of A – with passionfruit, raspberry and a vanilla white pepper mousse. Of course, for those interested in Chef May’s acclaimed ‘Flavours of the North’ set menu, it’s also still available to order.

For more information and reservations, visit Maze Dining.





Seafood surprises, sharing plates and fabulous cocktails at The Deck

Looking for a fun and casual drinking and dining spot? Time to “hit The Deck”

Launched last summer, The Deck Bangkok, on Sukhumvit Soi 20, is a modern American, tropical-themed gastropub serving up a variety of fabulous food and bespoke beverages. From snacks and sharing plates, to sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and salads, there’s something for everyone – thanks to the hard work of the experienced kitchen team led by Damian Mackay (a founding manager of Hemingways). Can’t decide? Try the Thai Style Yum Woon Sen (THB 445++), with poached prawns, fresh squid, glass noodles, Vietnamese sausage, red onion, and Thai chili. Alongside the à la carte menu there are amusing daily promotions such as ‘All You Can Eat Ribs & Fries’ on Mondays, and ‘Taco Tuesday’, but perhaps most fun is the popular weekend ‘Boozy Lunch’. Available Saturday and Sunday between 11am-3pm, this 2-hour drinks free-flow makes for the perfect place to hang out with pals after a long hard week. And speaking of cocktails, signature sips include: ‘Hanami’ (gin, raspberry, sakura, sparkling wine, and citrus); ‘Sundays Are For The Girls’ (gin, Lillet rose, ginger, cucumber, citrus, and bitters); and ‘Holiday Boyfriend’ (Blanco tequila, citrus, pineapple, lemongrass, lime leaf, and Vetiver).

For more information and reservations, visit The Deck.