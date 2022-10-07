Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Mott 32, 80/20, and More

October is here which hopefully means a change of the seasons (anything to get a bit less rain!). In Bangkok’s vibrant restaurant scene, this month offers many new menus being introduced at some of our favourite fine dining spots, but it also presents a chance to check out some of the city’s newest dining destinations too.

Mott 32 appears confidently poised to claim the title of “best Peking duck in town”

For anyone not familiar with Mott 32, this now world-famous restaurant began life in Hong Kong around eight years ago, serving up principally Cantonese cuisine, in addition to influences from Beijing and Szechuan, with a decidedly modern, upscale panache. The new Bangkok branch recently celebrated its grand opening at The Standard Mahanakhon Bangkok, where it occupies the second floor. So what’s all the fuss about? Well, start with the gourmet dim sum menu and you’ll soon see (the hot and sour Shanghainese soup dumplings are amazing, as are the crispy sugar-coated BBQ Iberico pork buns). From the starters menu, the fish maw jelly with goji berry mixed into the jelly is a favourite (THB 780++), while the smoked black cod – battered, deep fried, and glazed with a BBQ sauce and vinegar coating – is also recommended (THB 1,480++). For something spicy, don’t miss the poached fish fillet in Szechuan pepper broth (THB 1,850++), which comes in a gargantuan bowl and is enough to feed four. However, there’s no denying that the star attraction is the Mott 32 signature applewood smoked Peking duck (THB 1,980++), aged 42 days, which should really be ordered in advance, as there’s only a limited number per day.

For more information and reservations, visit Mott 32 Bangkok.







Make time to try the updated ‘Signature’ set menu tasting dinner at 80/20

For three consecutive years 80/20 restaurant has held a one Michelin star rating, and throughout that time the menu has continued to evolve. A while back Chef Andrew Martin and the team introduced their fantastic 15 bites ‘Signature’ tasting dinner (THB 3,500++), which cleverly reimagines traditional Thai fare. Of course, as the seasons change so too does the menu, which means some excellent new flavours to explore now. “We changed our soup to Tom Yum Yee-Poon,” Chef Andrew explains. “This is a tom yum soup, seasoned similar to a dashi as well, with Thai and Japanese herbs and seaweed grown in Thailand. Although the protein, a seafood, will change based on what’s available, fresh, and suitable. It’s still punchy but it has the distinct notes of each country.” Also new is the wonderful Kob Yang Prik Glua (frog leg) served with a punchy nam prik, heart of palm pickles and a five chili and pork skin prik glua. Other update highlights include the mouth-watering grilled Wagyu beef, two new desserts, and, of course, don’t miss out on the highly recommended wine pairing (THB 2,500++).

For more information and reservations, visit 80/20 restaurant.







Imaginative, extravagant, and indulgent, Stage’s ‘Menu 8.0’ is full of surprises

Launched a little while back, the current ‘Stage Menu 8.0’ menu (THB 4,900++) at Restaurant Stage presents even more proof that Chef Sainisa “Jay” Sangsingkeaw is one imaginative soul. As always, the selections here highlight modern French cooking techniques and premium imported ingredients, as interpreted through the discerning lens of haute cuisine, Highlights from this lavishly indulgent menu include: Cherry gazpacho and foie gras ice cream with green tomato and basil; Argentinian red shrimp with pickled beetroot parmesan and caviar; Abalone with smoked trout roe in a nori beurre blanc; Line-caught sea bream in an XO crust with wild mushrooms; and a choice of mains that includes Glazed quail with popped rice and beetroot chips, or Busyu Wagyu A3 with smoked carrot and Cafe de Paris butter. To end things there’s the mascarpone and Horlick ice cream, which comes topped with Kristal caviar to cleanse your palette, served with Muscat jelly underneath, and the Stage signature dessert trolley that’s wheeled to your table. The optional wine pairing is also recommended (THB 2,500++ for 6 glasses).

For more information and reservations, visit Restaurant Stage.