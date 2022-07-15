Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: OJO, Riverside Terrace, and More

July is already halfway done, and more and more we can see the visible signs that Bangkok’s dining scene is returning to pre-pandemic normality. Not only are new venues opening up left, right, and centre, but older established dining spots that had been shuttered for the duration of the past two years are emerging from self-imposed hibernation to once again welcome diners – come rain or shine!

(Hero image: The whimsical, retro-glam space age décor at OJO restaurant)







Try Chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano’s high-end Mexican cuisine at OJO

A very recent addition to the city’s dining scene, OJO – The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s new rooftop venue – sets out to shatter anyone’s preconceived notions of what a Mexican restaurant should be. First there’s the location, way up on the 76th floor (a dizzying 300 metres above street level), and then there’s the whimsical, retro-glam space age décor – envisioned by Ou Baholyodhin – without a single sombrero or neon cactus in sight. But perhaps, most importantly, there’s the menu itself, devised by acclaimed Mexican chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano. Mercifully devoid of burritos, quesadillas, and gooey plates of nachos, the novel dishes here include: Ojo guacamole with crab meat and ikura (THB 480++); chicken and green mole (THB 1,300++); Wagyu tartare with Mexican spices (THB 780++); ‘Tuna Crudo’ (THB 690++), with avocado and baby onions; and ‘Esquites’ (THB 390++), roasted baby corns atop jalapeño mayonnaise, blanketed in a snowdrift of finely grated pecorino cheese. Finally, don’t pass up a visit to the bar, which eschews headache-inducing frozen margaritas and instead offers a classy lineup of signature Mexican-themed cocktails and, most impressively, a five-page selection of premium tequilas and mezcals.

For more information and reservations, visit OJO restaurant.





Bangkok 78 restaurant evokes fond food memories from a bygone era

The newly-opened, retro-themed Bangkok 78 restaurant celebrates a bygone era

The latest addition to the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok’s culinary lineup is the 150-seat, retro-themed Bangkok 78 restaurant, created in collaboration with folk behind the Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan. Intended to evoke fond memories of a bygone 1970’s Bangkok, the lovingly prepared, authentic Thai dishes here are the handiwork of Chef Phukvarun “Golf” Watchmon, and include highlights such as: Jasmine boiled rice with pandan and five side dishes (THB 420++); Spicy pomelo salad with prawns and crispy shrimps (THB 350++); Long eggplant spicy salad with minced pork (THB 220++); Stir-fried cowslip flowers with glass noodles and fermented sour pork (THB 250++); and Steamed fluffy egg with prawn, squid and minced pork (THB 490++). Of course, it’s not just the menu that will have you taking a trip down memory lane, as both the décor – courtesy of P49 Deesign and Associates – and the curated playlist of hits from the era ramp up the nostalgia factor. To accompany the meals, the bar has a nice selection of Thai and international wines, plus a special ‘Iced Tea Program’ featuring four unique flavours: lemon; lemongrass with ginger; chrysanthemum and pandan; and raspberry.

For more information and reservations, visit Bangkok 78.





International BBQ and Seafood buffet at Riverside Terrace, every Friday and Saturday night

The Riverside Terrace restaurant reopens with a Friday and Saturday night buffet

The beautiful Anantara Riverside Bangkok hotel recently relaunched their much-loved Riverside Terrace restaurant, which is now open for business every Friday and Saturday evening with an all-you-can-eat International BBQ and Seafood buffet. This extravagant epicurean experience features mouthwatering dishes from an array of live cooking stations, including seafood BBQ specialties like river prawn, slipper lobster, calamari, salmon, and New Zealand mussels. There’s also plenty of fresh seafood on ice available – oysters, crab, shrimp, and more – as well as sushi, sashimi, a live pasta station, fresh salads straight from the resort’s own hydroponic farm, pit-smoked beef and pork ribs, tender tandoori chicken, tacos and other Mexican delights, classic Thai dishes, and loads of delectable desserts. The buffet runs from 6pm to 10pm, with live music entertainment, and is priced at THB 1,599 net per person (including free-flow soft drinks) and THB 699 net per child (aged 5-11). And for those interested in something special to accompany the meal, a three-hour unlimited bubbly, wine, beer and juice package can be had for THB 1,199 net, while three hours of free-flow beer is priced at THB 899 net.

For more information and reservations, visit Riverside Terrace.