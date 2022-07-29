Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Quince at Siri House, Kitaohji, and More

We’re spoilt for choice here in Bangkok when it comes to international fine dining, and you could hardly ask for a better representation of that than the three restaurants we profile this week. From the modern European cuisine of Quince, to the super authentic Japanese tastes one finds at Kitaohji, to a restaurant that is currently the very best Thailand has to offer the world.

(Hero image: Diamantina Wagyu hanger steak – Australian, 300 days aged – at Quince)





Multi-course kaiseki menus at Kitaohji Ginza Thailand

Kitaohji Ginza Thailand offers a true taste of Japan with an array of gourmet Kaiseki set menus

Located just off Thong Lor Soi 8, Kitaohji Ginza Thailand is an incredibly authentic Japanese fine dining restaurant offering beautiful garden view seating, as well as several private group dining rooms. With a history of excellence in Tokyo dating back over 90 years, the Bangkok branch of this respected restaurant imports its precious ingredients directly from Japan, using a network of reliable suppliers. The multi-course menus here start from THB 2,500++, with the most premium of those being the amazing 10-course ‘Kitaohji Omakase Kaiseki’ (THB 8,000++). This lavish feast includes seasonal appetizer, four kinds of sashimi, snow crab shabu shabu prepared by the kimono-wearing serving staff, tender grilled Taraba king crab and Nodoguro, and a delicious cold Inaniwa udon with fresh uni to finish. There are also three courses where the dish varies – including the ‘Chef’s Recommendation Dish’ – and this selection currently showcases premium ingredients like abalone, magnificent grilled Kobe beef, A4 Wagyu slices (served in a pumpkin shell), and more. To conclude, things wind down with a colourful fruit and gelatin dessert served in a hollowed-out orange rind. To accompany the meals, a huge selection of premium sakes is available.

For more information and reservations, visit Kitaohji Bangkok.





Amazing à la carte selections at Quince at Siri House

Quince celebrates its 10th anniversary with a menu of amazing à la carte specials

It was 10 years ago that Quince first opened in Bangkok, on Sukhumvit Soi 45, and at that time it was one of the few restaurants pioneering farm-to-table dining. Fast forward a bit and Quince now – as of 2019 – makes its home at Siri House on Soi Somkid, offering a splendid Mediterranean-inspired menu with flavourful dishes focusing on woodfire oven and grilling techniques. Helming the kitchen is Chef Steve Doucakis, who honed his skills at Jean George’s two Michelin star restaurant in New York, before a series of adventures landed him in Bangkok, where he found a home at Bunker restaurant before settling in at Quince. Highlights from his current menu include: Salmon nori taco with spicy sesame aioli, avocado, and ikura; BBQ baby octopus with Jerusalem artichoke ajo blanco, chili and garlic butter; Crab and smoked tomato spaghetti; Aged duck breast with grilled endive; Spiced lamb rump with charred leeks and romesco; and a fabulous Diamantina Wagyu hanger steak (Australian 300 days aged). Finally, don’t miss the milk ice cream and burnt orange dessert, and be sure to ask about the amazing selection of wines.

For more information and reservations, visit Quince at Siri House.





Sorn restaurant, currently ranked 39th on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list

Sorn clocks in at number 39 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list

It’s always been near impossible to get a booking at Sorn restaurant, but now that this 40-seat, Sukhumvit Soi 26 gourmet hot spot has been ranked 39th on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list, you’ll probably have an easier time getting into the Masonic order. The World’s 50 Best announcement was made on July 18, at an award ceremony in London, and it marks the highest ranking ever achieved by a Thai establishment (not to mention the first time a restaurant in Thailand has made it into the top 50 list). This prestigious accolade is one of many awards bestowed upon Sorn, which has also held a two Michelin star rating for the past three consecutive years (and a one-star rating the year before that). The masterminds in the kitchen are Head Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri and Head Chef Yodkwan “Yod” U-Pumpruk, who together create exceptional fare inspired by the traditional cuisine of Thailand’s Southern provinces. The focus is often on long-lost recipes and local culinary wisdom, and while many dishes on the multi-course set menu (THB 6,500++) are slow-cooked, others burst with farm freshness – especially the colourful Khao Yam.

For more information and (fingers crossed) reservations, visit Sorn.