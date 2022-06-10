Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Saawaan, Cadence, and More

Keeping things fresh is what it’s all about in Bangkok’s fine dining scene, whether that refers to the ingredients themselves or the effort put forward by chefs to constantly find new ways to tantalise this city’s fervent foodies. This week, our trio of restaurant recommendations includes new menus, new chefs, and a lot of new ideas.

(Hero image: Argentinian shrimp dish from the new weekend lunch set menu at Cadence by Dan Bark)





Inventive takes on traditional Thai dishes at Front Room

Front Room delivers impressive takes on traditional Thai dishes

When the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok’s Front Room restaurant decided to swap Thai-fusion for Thai-focus, it was definitely the right move. Chef Sarocha “Bua” Rajatanawin now showcases comforting fare meant to remind diners of ros mue Mae, or “Mother’s home-cooking”. The à la carte menu is nicely varied, and includes many “plant-based” options, such as Hed Kem Thong Phae, curried enoki mushrooms (THB 280), and Phla Lai Bua (THB 320), a chili-paste smeared vertical tower of lotus stem, fried dough, pomelo, and thick slices of pan-seared king oyster mushrooms. Other highlights include: Yum Ma Kuea Yao Pla Kraphong Thod, lightly battered fillets of deep-fried sea bass (THB 420) with red onion, eggplant, and shallots; Pla Gao Nueng Phrik Larb Kua (THB 540), steamed grouper slices with fried garlic, shallots, and spicy sauce; and Rong Hai (THB 880/700), your choice of Wagyu beef or Kurobuta pork prepared in traditional Isaan style, served with nam jim jaew dipping sauce. Finally, for dessert, try the yummy Mille-Feuille Tako Look Chid (THB 280), a brand-new dessert, or the restaurant’s amazing signature coconut cheesecake (THB 280).

For more information and reservations, visit Front Room.





The all-new Thai tasting menu at Saawaan is a winner!

With a brand-new chef and a revamped menu, Saawaan continues to shine

Since it launched, the face of the one-Michelin-starred Saawaan restaurant was always Chef Sujira “Aom” Pongmorn, who raised more than a few eyebrows when she recently departed to pursue other things. It was probably no easy task finding a replacement, but when the owners decided on Phuket-born Chef de Cuisine Saritwat “Earth” Wanvichitkun to take over, it was definitely the right choice. His all-new tasting menu (THB 2,490++) is superb, with courses that – as before – are named after the method of preparation. There’s 8 courses in all, plus a few extra surprises, with standouts such as: Surat Thani grilled river prawn served with homemade rice noodles, herbs, and tai pla sauce (fermented fish entrails); French Charolais beef araignee, with palm heart and pickled Sisaket shallot; and Dry aged duck breast with duck skin crumble, herbs, vegetables and a fiery 10-chili curry sauce. Of course, desserts here are still overseen by the ultra-inventive Chef Pâtissière Arisara “Paper” Chongphanitkul, with a pandan, coconut, jasmine ice cream and sticky rice combo rounding out the meal. Incidentally, the course-by-course wine pairing (THB 1,990++) is well worth it.

For more information and reservations, visit Saawaan restaurant.





Set aside time this weekend to try the new lunch set menu at Cadence

Cadence by Dan Bark now offers a luxurious lunchtime set menu meal

The luxuriant dinner set menu (THB 4,800++) available at the one-Michelin-starred Cadence by Dan Bark is certainly a dining draw, but Chef Dan also knows that sometimes a dozen plus courses is too much, especially at lunchtime. With this idea in mind he recently unveiled his new 6-course weekend only set lunch menu (THB 3,500++), available with a two glass wine pairing (THB 1,600++), cocktail pairing (THB 980++), or mocktail pairing (THB 650++). Things begin with delicious breads and spreads – seaweed butter, miso butter, and olive oil jam –before kicking into high gear with Argentinian shrimp served on a blanched tomato base, with ponzu pearls, Chiang Mai tomatoes, milk curd, and decorative zucchini swirls. Next up is the veg-friendly curry cauliflower, with grape and betel leaves, followed by a lovely truffle risotto with phoenix mushrooms, Parmesan, red wine sauce and dashi on the side. The meaty main is the duck course, paired with orange, fennel, and carrot, for which diners get to choose their very own hefty cutting knife (each with its own backstory). Finally, a yummy palate cleanser sets the stage for the main dessert; a fabulous dark chocolate bread pudding with cranberry and brown butter ice cream.

For more information and reservations, visit Cadence by Dan Bark.