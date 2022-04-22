Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Small Dinner Club, Contento, and More

It would be an understatement to say that Bangkok has “variety” when it comes to choices of restaurants. A better description would be: “whatever you want, this city probably has it, including things you never knew you needed till now”.

This week, we profile an Italian bistro that’s brought new life to the outskirts of Chinatown, a drink and dine spot with an eye-popping wine list, and a recently opened fine dining venue that gives new meaning to the term “Chef’s Surprise”.

Mystery meals make up the menu at Small Dinner Club

Prepare to test the power of your palate at Small Dinner Club

It’s difficult to write about Small Dinner Club – a daring new fine dining spot recently opened by Chef Sareen Rojanametin – because the idea here is that each course’s ingredients are a secret, and guests shouldn’t spoil it for future diners once they find out. The predominantly black dining area, and the starkly dramatic lighting, gives it all a very theatrical vibe, and guests each evening are encouraged to chat with their fellow diners about what they “think” they’re eating. For instance, the first course, cryptically entitled ‘What Goes Up Must Come Down’, sees a tiny folded crepe resting on a small cylinder covered in astroturf. After devouring this one-bite mystery morsel, the top is lifted off each container to reveal the second half of the course, an alien looking dumpling topped with caviar (the first truly recognisable ingredient). As the evening continues – 12+ courses priced at THB 4,500 – each startlingly original dish presented explored Thai cuisine not through traditional recipes, but via bold new flavour combinations. Be aware, however, there’s only one 6.30pm seating per evening (Thursday to Sunday only), and diners must arrive shortly after 6pm.

For more information and reservations, visit Small Dinner Club.





Tender roasted pigeon breast, and other tasty treats, at Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar

Celebrating springtime in France at Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar

Arguably Bangkok’s ultimate wine bar, Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar – located on the 2nd floor at Gaysorn Village – boasts a vast selection of the finest curated vinos – with plenty of organic, sustainable, biodynamic, and natural vintages on offer – as well as elegant Riedel brand stemware to sip from (still fashioned through the centuries-old technique of mouth-blown, handmade lead glass). Of course, the signature menu also tempts with an array of mouthwatering chef specialties – from steaks to seafood – and from now until the end of May the menu is featuring a special “ode to France” in the form of tender roasted pigeon breast with fresh morille champignon, stuffed with pigeon mousse, beetroot and black garlic (wisely suggested to be paired with a bold Burgundy). Also, be on the lookout for Riedel’s ongoing ‘Masterclass Experiences’, which are usually limited to around 10 people and offer a chance to try unique, hard-to-find vintages, served alongside a delicious selection of specially made tapas treats.

For more information and reservations, visit Riedel Restaurant & Wine Cellar.





Contemporary comfort cooking at Contento Caffé e Cucina

Chinatown’s Contento Caffé e Cucina celebrates their first anniversary

Having just recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, Contento Caffé e Cucina continues to bring a taste of Italy to Bangkok’s Old Town. This Osteria-type venue is described as “effortlessly European” by its owner Ou Baholyodhin (no stranger to the restaurant game, with Rongros and Rong Sabiang also on his list of culinary accomplishments). Located on Maitri Chit Road, on the outer edges of Chinatown, the high-ceilinged, yet intimate interior exudes warmth and charm in equal measures. The menu is loaded with “contemporary comfort cooking” specialties, mixing all-day breakfasts with small-bite appetisers, salads, pastas, and meaty mains. A few of the can’t-miss à la carte highlights include: the mizuna and chopped anchovy salad (THB 280++); the super kale and baby beet salad with balsamic dressing (THB 340++); chicken liver smooth truffle parfait on sourdough toast (THB 320++); Fries De Luxe served with white truffle oil and parmesan shavings (THB 180++); and scallop raviolo in a lobster bisque glaze (THB 560++). Contento, incidentally, is but one of the three venues in refurbished building which, as a whole is referred to as Rong Samran (meaning “the inn of happiness”).

For more information and reservations, visit Contento Caffé e Cucina.