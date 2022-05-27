Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, R-Haan, and More

With spring fever coming to a close, it’s now summer fever that has Bangkok’s foodie community in its grasp, and to celebrate many of the city’s top dining spots have just rolled out exciting new, seasonal tasting menus. This week’s trio of recommended restaurants includes a two-Michelin-starred venue, and one-Michelin-starred venue, and a delightful fine dining boîte tucked away in the upper reaches of Ekkamai Road that’s officially recognised in Thailand’s Michelin guide.

R-Haan’s a new tasting menu: The Wisdom of Thai Herbs and Sustainable Food Samrub

R-Haan’s new tasting set menu focuses on Thai herbs and sustainable food

Midway through May, two-Michelin-starred restaurant R-Haan launched a new tasting menu entitled ‘The Wisdom of Thai Herbs and Sustainable Food Samrub’. It’s a chance for Chef Chumpol Jangprai, co-founder of the restaurant, to celebrate Thai herbs and other local ingredients, some of which have valuable medicinal benefits. The meal starts with the ‘Journey of 5 Regions’, showcasing Northern jackfruit papaya salad, herb-grilled snakehead fish, potato chips tom yum goong, Trat blue crab meat crackers, and more. Other intriguing highlights include: Organic paco fern with tiger prawn salad; Thai crispy noodles with Royal Project caviar; Tom kha “cappuccino”; Stir-fried basil with sticky rice alongside Wagyu beef from Korat; Angus Buriram Massaman curry; Stir-fried Kanchanaburi wild boar with cardamom; Roasted duck breast with herbs in a Phetchabun tamarind sauce; and Coconut cream and galangal bisque with squid, served with a crispy parmesan cheese stick. Desserts are also a highlight, with Mango sticky rice coconut ice cream mango parfait making a nice finale to the meal. This extravagant 9-course set menu (THB 3,812++) is available with wine pairing (THB 3,200++).

For more information and reservations, visit R-Haan restaurant.





‘Stage Menu 7.0’ menu focuses on modern European culinary techniques, using premium local ingredients

The recently launched ‘Stage Menu 7.0’ takes diners on a culinary world tour

Chef Sainisa “Jay” Sangsingkeaw and her crew at Stage have just unveiled their brand-new tasting menu – entitled ‘Stage Menu 7.0’. This time around the talented kitchen team is stepping out of its comfort zone, in terms of culinary techniques and ingredients, and exploring the world. With a focus on modern European culinary styles, together with an increased use of premium local ingredients sourced within Thailand, this 7-course set menu dinner (THB 2,900++/4 glass wine pairing THB 1,700++) is designed to be exceptional from the first bite to the last. Highlights include: White asparagus served with razor clam, caviar and aspic; Oxtail terrine with bone marrow croquette and tarragon emulsion; Surat Thani river prawn served with riso, prawn bisque and summer truffle; Brandy battered soft-shell crab with sea blite dumpling, lemon confit, and dashi broth; Milk-fed veal with ox tongue, asparagus, shitake, and morel jus; and a special dessert presenting the humble pear in different tastes and forms. Also, keep in mind that the slightly more lavish ‘Stage Experience’ 10-course tasting menu is also available (THB 4,500++/6 glass wine pairing THB 2,500++).

For more information and reservations, visit Stage restaurant.





Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s ‘Summer Journey’ menu is available until September 26

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin unveils its new ‘Summer Journey’ multi-course tasting menu

The renowned one-Michelin-starred Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin restaurant, at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok hotel, welcomes the change of season with its all-new ‘Summer Journey’ menu, available from now until September 26, 2022. Created by award-winning Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen, and senior head chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan, this gastronomic journey through the regions of Thailand utilises the finest and freshest ingredients in all dishes. The adventure begins with a serving of the signature ‘Tom Yum Kung’, with DIY instant tofu noodles diners create with a syringe. The second course presents East-meets-West larb duck with foie gras foam, while the third course presents blue crab meat with peanut tubes and yellow curry foam. Other standout courses include: Hokkaido scallop with lemongrass beurre blanc and German white asparagus; Khao Mun Kai “lava”, with steamed chicken and rice in the form of a lava cake; and the slow-cooked braised Australian Wagyu beef short ribs with fried oyster. The ‘Summer Journey’ set menus can be ordered as 4-course (THB 1,850++), 6-course (THB 2,800++), or 8-course (THB 3,400++) meals. In addition, cold-pressed juice pairings and carefully curated wine pairings are also available.

For more information and reservations, visit Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin.