Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Royal Osha, and More

With rainy season officially over, and Thailand’s all-too-brief “winter” here now for us to enjoy, it’s the perfect time to get out there and explore some of the dining diversity Bangkok has to offer. Not surprisingly, some restaurants are offering tempting winter-themed tasting menus, while others are showcasing a variety of unique dishes in the hopes of enticing enterprising epicureans.

(Hero image: Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s famous “snack and street food” canapés)





Highlights from the ‘Winter Course Menus’ at Royal Osha

The multi-course ‘Winter Course Menus’ at Royal Osha restaurant is not-to-be-missed

If it’s been a while since your last visit to Royal Osha, their new ‘Winter Course Menus’ are more than reason enough to return to this gorgeously designed restaurant. This chef’s table menu series, which continues until the end of January, 2023, is being served in the restaurant’s charming Glass House zone and is available as a 5-, 8-, or 12-course feast (priced at THB 5,000++, THB 8,000++, and THB 12,000++ respectively). Co-created by Executive Chef Vichit Mukura, and R&D Chef and owner Kewalin Pithayanukul, it features such delicacies as: tom yum bay prawn in a coconut crispy roll; spicy beetroot granita accompanied by grilled squid; lemongrass and watermelon, and egg-sausage consommé with French chicken and foie gras. But perhaps the most “wow” main course dish is the combo plate featuring stir-fried lobster with yellow chili and green peppercorn, and tender grilled lamb rack served with jim jaew sauce and red jasmine rice. The two dessert courses, meanwhile, begin with sohm choon jelly and kaffir lime in syrup, using refreshing seasonal Thai and Japanese fruits, followed by mung bean dumpling, khanom krok with mango sticky rice, and coconut-stuffed dough.

For more information and reservations, visit Royal Osha restaurant.





The ‘Winter Journey’ set menus at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin are visually stunning

Indulge in the newly launched ‘Winter Journey’ set menus at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

On November 1st, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, unveiled their new ‘Winter Journey’ set menus. A renowned one-Michelin-starred restaurant for five consecutive years now, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin continues with its legendary modern-Thai gastronomy, composing unique and inspiring dishes created by award-winning Michelin-star chef Henrik Yde-Andersen and senior head chef Chayawee Suthcharitchan. Things begin with a new iteration of the restaurant’s famous “snack and street food” canapés, including the popular tom kha truffle ice-cream cornetto, and five-spice pork croquette. and more. The journey continues with highlights such as: tom yum with DIY instant tofu noodles; spicy Hokkaido scallop salad with pomelo; Kingfish flan in miso; a spiky “Dino fish” (seabass) with carrot and tamarind; green curry snow fish cake; and duck confit pad krapow with peas and quail egg. Desserts are also a thrill, with lemongrass coconut ice-cream and lime meringue, and a pistachio soufflé with pistachio tuile and pandan ice cream. These ‘Winter Journey’ meals continue until March 31, 2023, with your choice of 8-servings (THB 2,150++), 10-servings (THB 3,200++); or a lavish 16-servings (THB 3,900++).

For more information and reservations, visit Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin.





Make your reservations now for this Sunday’s Domingo Fabuloso at Uno Mas

This Sunday is November’s “Domingo Fabuloso” Sunday Champagne brunch at Uno Mas

With its eight-metre high wine tower, featuring over 2,000 bottles, walking into Uno Mas – the Centara Grand at CentralWorld’s 54th floor signature Spanish restaurant – is always a wonderfully eye-popping experience. And while there’s never really a bad time to visit this high-in-the-sky fine dining spot, this Sunday (November 6th) is an especially great time to make a reservation. That’s because on the first Sunday of each month, Uno Mas has been enticing local gourmands with a decadent – and delicious – Champagne Sunday brunch extravaganza entitled Domingo Fabuloso (which is Spanish for “Fabulous Sunday”). Priced at THB 3,955++ per person, it includes an incredible free-flow of G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne, as well as soft drinks and, of course, as much amazing food as you can eat. Enjoy unlimited access to premium imported delicacies like Iberico ham and cold cuts, as well as authentic Spanish cooked-to-order dishes, an extensive tapas selection, and so much more. In addition, for seafood lovers there’s an infinite supply of shucked oysters – four kinds in all – plus jumbo prawns, and fabulous fresh lobster. And to make things complete, a huge selection of divine desserts.

For more information and reservations, visit Uno Mas restaurant.