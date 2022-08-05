Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Sushi Saryu, Villa Frantzén, and More

As we approach Mother’s Day here in Thailand – August 12th – it’s time to start thinking about all the city’s great restaurants and which one to book for this special occasion. Incidentally, if mom happens to like innovative, international cuisine, then these three restaurants, that make up our trio of recommendations this week, will fit the bill perfectly.

Indulge in a beautifully conceived 15-course set omakase dinner at Sushi Surya

In Japanese, the word saryu refers to “sand flowing in an hourglass”, which is why dining at the newly opened Sushi Saryu, located on the ground floor of the Kronos Sathorn Tower, should be regarded a precious moment in time, and a place where one can relax and indulge in an unforgettable omakase dinner. The meals here are painstakingly prepared by Japanese-born Chef Seiji Sudo, whom some will remember as the head chef at Singapore’s Ginza Sushi Ichi, and many more will recall as the head chef of Tama Sushi. At Sushi Saryu, his magnificent 15-course set dinner (THB 8,000++) is made up of beautifully conceived dishes, each of which is lovingly presented on plates designed and crafted by artisanal Japanese ceramists. Making use of the finest quality fresh ingredients and outstanding seasonal produce, including seafood direct from Tokyo’s Toyosu market, this intimate 6-seat restaurant also offers sushi made using special blended rice that’s been aged underground, and custom-crafted rice vinegar. As for the sake selection available at the bar, it features premium labels representing top-rated prefectures in Japan, such as Iwate, Miyaki, Yamaguchi, and Saga.

For more information and reservations, visit Sushi Surya.







Villa Frantzén brings the novelty of Nordic cuisine to Bangkok

Much of the buzz surrounding Villa Frantzén has to do with owner Björn Frantzén, the former footballer turned superstar chef who has a pair of three-Michelin-starred restaurants to his name already: Frantzén in Stockholm, and Zén in Singapore. The Bangkok branch of his mini-empire is set in a gorgeously restored private home in the Yen Akat area, with seating for up 60 persons. The set dinner here (THB 3,500++) consists of 5 courses, each of which offers a trio of choices (4 choices for dessert). In addition, there are 2 optional supplement servings available: the delicious poached oyster with smoked cream and spiced pumpkin condiment (THB 250++), and the Villa Frantzén caviar course (THB 1 950++), which lets you top your coconut and jackfruit waffles any way you choose. Highlights from the main servings include: cold poached lobster with rhubarb; Jerusalem artichoke done three ways; Spanish baked turbot with green asparagus; Challans duck with sticky beets, pan-fried foie gras and raspberry hot sauce; and herb sorbet made with pine shoot oil. As for drinks, be sure to try the excellent 5 glass wine pairing (THB 2,200++), and after dinner drop in on the superb Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar next door.

Discover Chef Carlo Valenziano’s ‘Stories of Morocco’ at ALATi restaurant

From now until November 30, 2022, visitors to the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok are invited to take a North African culinary journey at ALATi restaurant. Executive Chef Carlo Valenziano’s newly unveiled ‘Stories of Morocco’ menu features classic dishes that evoke the bracing flavours of different Moroccan cities. The journey begins with appetisers such as: ‘Shakshuka egg’ (spiced tomato and bell pepper stew, soft egg, merguez and fresh herbs, served with Arabic bread); Harira Soup (traditional chickpea, lentil and tomato soup with fresh coriander and lemon); and Pastilla (filo pastry stuffed with spiced chicken, almonds, cinnamon, and sugar dust). Mains, meanwhile, include deliciously spiced lamb tagine, an aromatic chicken tagine, and ‘Couscous Royale’ (steamed semolina, merguez, grilled chicken, lamb stew, seasonal vegetables and spicy bouillon). The journey ends with desserts, including almond semolina cake with vanilla ice cream and candied orange, and a Moroccan almond filo pastry filled with almond compote. These special à la carte menu items are priced from THB 320++ and up, or diners can choose the 3-course dining set menu (THB 1,250++). Mediterranean wine by the glass and bottle is also available.

For more information and reservations, visit Alati restaurant.