Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: TAAN, Kinu by Takagi, and More

With Thailand’s borders finally opening up, there’s a lot more tourists making their way into Bangkok. A lot of those visitors are here to explore the city’s vast and varied dining scene, and that has been giving the local F&B community a lot to smile about lately. This week, our trio of restaurant recommendations touches on Thai, as well as Japanese and European cuisine, underscoring the cosmopolitan nature of our dining diversity.

(Hero image: Raw lobster, caviar, and freshwater fish sauce at TAAN)





Limited time Kyo-ryori caviar menu at Kinu by Takagi

Kinu by Takagi goes crazy for caviar with new lunch and dinner menus

From now until May 30, Kinu by Takagi – the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok hotel’s 10-seat kaiseki style Japanese restaurant – is going crazy for caviar. For this limited time promotion Chef Takagi Kazuo has selected various types of premium black caviar from Sturia, the leading sturgeon caviar brand from France, to complement the restaurant’s already exquisite offerings. Available from Wednesday to Sunday only, these special caviar sets are currently priced at THB 4,000++ for the 5-course Kyo-ryori lunch, and THB 8,000++ for the 10-course Kyo-ryori dinner. Delicately crafted by kaiseki maestro Chef Norihisa Maeda, these culinary creations replace the standard red caviar (usually salmon roe) of Japanese cuisine with salty black sturgeon caviar, elevating each epicurean masterpiece accordingly. A definite highlight of the lunch menu is Chef Takagi’s homemade sesame tofu served with Usui green bean sauce, Hokkaido sea urchin and vintage caviar. Meanwhile, the 10-course dinner will dazzle diners with items such as Kagoshima Kuruma prawn paired with vintage caviar in dashi clear soup, steamed abalone served with abalone liver sauce and classic caviar, and charcoal grilled Tottori Wagyu beef served with classic caviar.

For more information and reservations, visit Kinu by Takagi.





Chef Monthep “Thep” Kamolsilp’s boundary-pushing modern Thai menu at TAAN

TAAN returns with a new look and a 9-course “greatest hits” tasting menu

Located on the 25th floor of the [email protected] Design Hotel Bangkok, TAAN restaurant has – just this week – reopened after an extended shutdown. Guests will now be greeted with a refreshed dining-room ambience, as well as a delicious new nine-course tasting menu (THB 2,890++). Entitled ‘Prode’, a term that means “favourite” in Thai, this fabulous feast features a selection of Executive Chef Monthep “Thep” Kamolsilp’s most memorable dishes from the restaurant’s first three years of operation. This boundary-pushing collection of modern Thai culinary delights includes: Pla Bu, a combination of roasted bamboo, Yala province goby fish and an Isaan-style ya-nang leaf mushroom sauce; Golae Talay, a twist on a Southern Thai grilled chicken with seafood from Surat Thani and Northern sweet longan; Run Juan, a shrimp paste clear soup done in French consommé style with deep-fried brined pork tendon; Kua Ham, featuring frog legs and Northern Thai herbs; and a highly inventive black chicken rice congee. Recognised in the 2022 Thailand Michelin Guide, TAAN continues to showcase the best in local cooking wisdom and ingredients, made all the more memorable by Chef Thep’s innovative techniques, artistic presentations, and other creative tweaks.

For more information and reservations, visit TAAN Restaurant.





French flair and a Mediterranean menus at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar

French flair is in full force on Sathorn Road at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar

Fans of French flair and Mediterranean meals should definitely make the trip to Sathorn Soi 10 to check out Bardo Social Bistro and Bar, an artsy little drink and dine spot with a large selection of wonderful wines and creative cocktails (must trys include the house Sangria, and the South Beach cocktail). For foodies, Bardo is famous for their fabulous oyster plates, and their delicious charcuterie boards – large wooden platters heaped with everything from premium cheeses, cold cuts, pickles, dried fruits, and nuts, to pork rillettes, hummus, chicken croquettes, bruschetta, and fresh vegetables. But the varied menu here holds many other surprises as well, with newest additions such as: Mediterranean-style garlic shrimps with parsley; pesto pasta with fresh burrata; pork chop with pineapple salsa chimichurri; tuna steak; and decadent chocolate profiteroles for dessert. Incidentally, if you’re planning a visit on the weekend, check out the ‘boozy brunch’ specials. This Saturday (May 7th, starting at noon) features a free-flow Giffard mojitos package, curated cocktails by Matteo from Opium Bar, Opium Bar, guests DJs, and a Black Pig Tattoo artist offering a THB 500 “get inked” special.

For more information and reservations, visit Bardo Social Bistro and Bar.