Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Terroir, Jardin Du Boeuf, and More

Bangkok’s diverse dining scene almost always has something to offer that’s new, and the two relative newcomers on this week’s recommended restaurant round up list illustrate that point perfectly. Of course, old favourites like La Dotta – one of Bangkok’s premier pasta houses – are always worth a return visit as well.

Jardin Du Boeuf: a new steakhouse located on the ground floor of the Somerset hotel at Rama 9

Thai beef done well at Jardin Du Boeuf, Bangkok’s newest high-end steakhouse

Although he’s not manning the wood and charcoal grills in the kitchen, Chef Deepanker Khosla, of Haoma fame, is one of the key individuals behind Jardin Du Boeuf, an attractive new steakhouse located on the ground floor of the Somerset hotel at Rama 9. As with Haoma, the emphasis here is on sustainability, so virtually all the beef used is sourced within Thailand, while the seafood is ethically line-caught and the greens are from small organic farms. Page one of the à la carte menu lists various small plates – oysters, caviar, salads, sides, and decadent burgers – while page two is devoted to classic cuts of beef – grass-fed, Wagyu and Angus – as well as lamb, pork, and duck. For an overview of what Head Chef Don Sujith is capable of, try his six-course tasting menu. Things begin with bacon-sprinkled aged-cheese espuma (using leftover cheese ends, part of the no-food-waste philosophy) and continue with marvelous steak tartare on a potato mille-feuille base, charcoal burnt leeks with caper butter and hazelnut, tender beef cheek with mashed potatoes, and a special ‘JDB Ferrero Rocher’ dessert, complete with hazelnut, cereals, and chocolate mousse.

The progressive kaiseki cuisine at Terroir features multiple small dishes and a variety of cooking techniques

Discover progressive kaiseki, and unconventional wine pairings, at Terroir

Described as “progressive kaiseki”, the cuisine at Terroir – which opened its doors back in April – features multiple small dishes that involve a variety of cooking techniques; from frying and grilling, to sashimi-style presentations. Interestingly, the ingredients consist of over 70 percent vegetables and fruits, sourced both locally and internationally, and the overall aim is to let each of these ultra-seasonal ingredients shine in their own way; reflecting, in turn, the unique “terroir” of their origin. The décor is chic and minimal, while the seating is counter-style, offering room for just 12 persons. As for the chef’s elaborate set menu journey, it consists of 20 individual courses and can take approximately three hours to complete (so make time accordingly). The dishes, meanwhile, are ever-evolving, and can be as diverse as Japanese tomato from Bijin farm in Chiang Rai, to abalone and white asparagus. Incidentally, the restaurant is located directly above Terrior Expression Wine Bar, in the Acmen complex on Ekkamai Road, so naturally the seven-glass wine pairing that goes with dinner – unconventional, but all carefully curated by the in-house sommelier – comes highly recommended.

All-new pasta dishes from the à la carte menu at La Dotta

Try the mouthwatering new menu items at La Dotta’s two Bangkok locations

Italian chef-partner Francesco Deiana, back from his latest trip to his home country, is fully energised and is proud to introduce seven all-new pasta dishes to the à la carte menu at both La Dotta’s Thong Lor and Silom branches. First off, inspired by the hearty flavours of Northern Italy, Chef Francesco introduces Pici Wild Boar (THB 390++), fresh eggless hand rolled pasta with Tuscan-style wild boar ragu. A trip to Southern Italy, meanwhile, sees the chef recreating the traditional Sicilian recipes of Rigatoni alla Norma (THB 290++), pasta with eggplants, tomatoes and sheep’s Ricotta, and Bucatini c’Anciova e Muddica (THB 290++), an ultimate ‘cucina povera’ (poor man’s cooking) dish made with anchovies and garlic breadcrumbs. Finally, seafood fans won’t want to miss the Cavatelli (THB 690++), mini pasta shells from Puglia region with fresh crab meats, butternut squash and wild fennels. Of course, fans of La Dotta can rest assured that pretty much all favourite dishes are still in the menu, including their original Roman-style Carbonara pasta, Tagliatelle Wagyu beef bolognese, and Tortelloni four cheese with Parmigiano Reggiano fondue.

