Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: ALATi, Yao, and More

Although the city’s restaurant restrictions continue to fluctuate, due to the current Covid-related circumstances, the mere fact that being able to dine out is still a possibility gives hope to those looking for a great meal, and to the city’s restaurateurs who are just trying to stay in business.

As always, Bangkok has no shortage of amazing restaurants to choose from, but should you need some inspiration, here are three intriguing options.

G.O.A.T. The Greatest of All Time tasting menu

G.O.A.T.’s Tasting Menu Revisits Childhood Memories

The wonderfully whimsical 13-course tasting menu (THB 3,600 net) at G.O.A.T. The Greatest of All Time restaurant – a delightfully decorated dining spot, hidden away off Ekkamai Soi 10 – invites foodies to revisit childhood memories with an inventive array of Thai dishes crafted with awe-inspiring attention to detail. Chef Pakorn “Tan” Kosiyapong, who was born in the year of the goat, starts things off with the cheekily named ‘Breakfast After Sex’, a delicious dose of hot congee inserted via syringe into a soft-boiled egg yolk and topped with uni. The next few courses showcase aquatic creatures, including crab in satay curry, plum-soaked shrimp with frozen pomelo, Koh Sichang squid cut into noodle-like strips and served with onion broth, seared frog leg with dipping sauce, and grilled and smoked giant river prawn. Moving on to mains, the Miyazaki Wagyu A3 served with grilled corn is amusingly referred to as ‘Corn Beef’, while the fillet of sea bass served with pork bone, pickled cabbage soup goes by the name ‘Treasure Under The Sea’. Several delicious desserts finish things off, followed by tea and one final “surprise”!

ALATi restaurant at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sample ‘Stories of Spain’ at ALATi Restaurant

From now until the end of February, the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s ALATi restaurant invites diners to take a gastronomic journey through the classic and contemporary cuisines of coastal Spain; full of bracing flavours that are meant to evoke gastronomic memories, with inspiration coming from Executive Chef Carlo Valenziano’s time spent in the region. Appetisers range from Jamón ibérico (Spanish cured ham) served on a platter with grilled bread and tomato, to a traditional Spanish potato and chorizo omelette served with aioli, and a beef meatball stew in tomato sauce and pimentón. Mains include Confitado de Pato a la Catalana (duck leg confit, prunes, pine nuts and duck jus served with mashed potatoes), and Pulpo a la Gallega (Galician octopus, olive oil potatoes, smoked paprika), while the dazzling desserts include Flan de Caramelo, and Churros with lemon chocolate and pistachio. This ‘Stories of Spain’ exclusive à la carte menu is priced from THB 290++, while the three-course dining set menu is priced from THB 999++ (per person). Spanish cocktails and wine by the glass and bottle are also available.

Yào Restaurant at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Yào Restaurant Celebrates All Things Abalone

The meat of the abalone (marine snail) is much sought after in certain parts of the world. In the Greater Chinese diaspora, this aquatic creature is commonly known as bao yu and is considered a luxury item, traditionally reserved for special occasions. Fans of all things abalone should take note that Yào Restaurant – the elegant, Chinese fine dining spot located on the 32nd floor of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse – is currently inviting diners to enjoy specially prepared dishes showcasing this seasonal undersea specialty. From now until the end of February, Head Chef Bruce Hui’s creative culinary creations honour this delicacy, which is actually high in protein and low in cholesterol (making it a healthy dining choice). Available for lunch and dinner, his marvellous menus make use of top-quality Australian abalone, and feature highlights such as: wok-fried baby abalone with shrimps stuffed morel and asparagus in oyster sauce; braised baby abalone with chicken and Chinese chestnut in soy sauce; baked baby abalone with king mushroom tarts; and salt-baked baby abalone with spring onion.

