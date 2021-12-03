Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: Maison Dunand, CLARA, and more

Fine dining is back in a big way, and this month, as we enter the festive season, there are many wonderful new menus and restaurants to explore.

Bangkok’s culinary scene has something for everyone, whether you crave Thai or international delicacies. Here now are some of the best dishes from four fabulous dining spots, all of which are superb venues in which to celebrate with friends and family.

Maison Dunand Pop-up at Gaggan Anand Restaurant

When Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier left the two-Michelin-starred Le Normandie restaurant, it sent a few shockwaves through Bangkok’s foodie community. Thankfully, he’s remaining in town and will soon open his own restaurant – appropriately named Maison Dunand – on Sathorn Soi 10. For those wanting a first taste of what’s to come, there’s currently a ‘pop-up’ version of Maison Dunand on the 2nd floor of Gaggan Anand restaurant (Sukhumvit Soi 31). This very special dining experience runs only until January 15, however, so our advice is “run don’t walk” if you want to indulge in this extraordinary culinary adventure. Taking inspiration from both his upbringing in France, and his many world travels, Chef Arnaud’s 9-course dinner tasting menu (THB 6,900++) is, in a word, “flawless.” Every bite is a delight, but especially satisfying were the caviar and sea urchin dish, the gnocchi with pumpkin and chestnut mousse, the three cheese “fondue” dumplings in a pine flavoured consommé, and the meaty portion of seared venison served with a delicious cassis jus. Wine pairing is extra but not to be missed. In addition, a 7-course dinner menu, as well as 4- and 5-course lunch menus, are also available.

For more information and reservations, visit Maison Dunand.

Refined Thai Kaiseki at Lahnyai Nusara

The stately, refurbished villa located at the far end of Suan Phlu Soi 2 is kind of like a fine dining multiplex. Named ‘Baan Turtle’, it’s already home to the acclaimed Keller (opened in January 2020), M Krub Chinese restaurant, and Cloud Wine bar and lounge. Now, Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn joins this esteemed lineup with Lahnyai Nusara, a refined, Thai kaiseki dining spot with tasting menus and some of the best dishes based on traditional family recipes reinterpreted with inventive twists and a few well-chosen imported ingredients; think tender Hokkaido scallops, superb Japanese beef, and Italian white truffles. Like the original Nusara restaurant on Maha Rat Road, the room itself is marvellously intimate, and beautifully decorated, complete with a semi-open kitchen along one wall so that diners can watch the chefs at work. Standout items on the current tasting menu (THB 3,590++) include crab with Thai caviar on a bed of spiced egg custard, blanched prawn with cilantro sauce and candied bitter gourd, and 14-day, dry-aged roast duck. Add to that wonderful wines pairings, courtesy of Chaisiri “Tam” Tassanakajohn, and the result is nothing short of perfection.

For more information and reservations, visit Lahnyai Nusara.

‘Once Upon a Time in Italy – Chapter II’ at CLARA

Housed in the former Yenakart Villa Art Gallery, CLARA restaurant is definitely one of the most romantic fine dining venues in the city. Chef Christian Martena’s most recently unveiled 7-course set menu adventure, entitled ‘Once Upon A Time in Italy – Chapter II’ (THB 3,080++), takes diners on a journey across seven key regions in the chef’s homeland. The journey begins in Puglia, where Chef Christian grew up, with a four-part plating that includes ‘Essence of Burrata’, a liquid cheese one pours into a shot glass (and then immediately swoons over upon tasting). The journey then heads to Sicily, where a divinely tender smoked octopus tentacle is followed by shavings of delectable baby black pig ham and a parfait of tomato almond. More destinations follow – Umbria for stringozzi pasta with white truffles, Tuscany for pigeon breast, leg, and liver served with whipped chestnut – before things wind up in Piemonte with a fabulous hazelnut, dark chocolate, and orange dessert. Another strong point at CLARA is the wine expertise of sommelier Theo Lavigne, so don’t miss his ‘7 Regions Wine Trails’ pairing set (THB 2,080++). A 5-course dinner, and 5-wine pairing is also available.

For more information and reservations, visit CLARA.

A new menu at Saawaan

The one-Michelin-starred Saawaan is back in action with a new tasting menu from Chef Sujira “Aom” Pongmorn that expands – and improves – on her previous menus. Comprised of 8-courses (THB 1,980++), as well as some amuse bouche and palate cleansers, this small feast puts the focus on Thai ingredients and Thai cooking techniques, beginning with ama ebi (cold water shrimp known for their sweet taste), poured over with a refreshing coconut cucumber sauce. The excellent fermented noodles with peanut curry comes next, followed soon after by housemade kapi (shrimp paste) with rice crackers, which is preceded by an informative display of how fermented shrimp paste is created. Other standout dishes include the veal sweetbread with spiced beetroot, the smoky Ibérico pork served with a delicious Northern/Southern curry fusion, and a spectacular dessert in which Pastry Chef Arisara “Paper” Chongphanitkul presents what looks like a halved pomegranate – it’s actually water chestnut, gelatinous coconut, and white chocolate – paired with a scoop of heavenly “smoked” ice cream. Wine, or course, is available, but this new menu also has an excellent curated juice pairing (THB 850++) which is well worth exploring.

For more information and reservations, visit Saawaan.