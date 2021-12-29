Best Dishes to try in Bangkok this Weekend: New Year’s Highlights

For those heading out for a celebratory meal on December 31st or January 1st, there are literally hundreds of spots in Bangkok offering festive New Year’s Eve dinners and New Year’s Day brunches. If you’re still having trouble deciding where to make reservations, here are five fabulous suggestions.

Of course, wherever you find yourself at the stroke of midnight on NYE, as long as you’re in good company you’re already starting 2022 off on a positive note.

[Hero image: Capella Bangkok]

The Peninsula Bangkok

Image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok

New Year’s Eve festivities at The Peninsula Bangkok hotel include three different dining experiences, promising to take guests “Around the World in 80 Days”. At the River Café & Terrace the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet is priced at THB 17,800 net per person for indoor seating, and THB 19,900 net per person for premium outdoor seating (one of the best places to catch all the fireworks action at midnight). In addition, The Lobby Terrace has a New Year’s Eve Western Set Dinner for THB 20,500 net per person, while Thiptara restaurant presents a NYE Thai Set Dinner for THB 12,900 net per person. All dinners are available with drink packages, the most exclusive being the ‘Premium Tier’, which includes free-flow Champagne and premium wines (THB 4,590 net per person). And remember that the hotel’s Festive Afternoon Tea set runs every day until December 31, from 2pm to 6pm, priced at THB 2,931 net for two persons, with a glass each of The Peninsula Champagne.

For more information and reservations, visit the The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Image credit: Ms. Jigger NYE Dinner

New Year’s Eve festivities at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok start with a 5-course set dinner menu (THB 4,700 net per person) at Ms.Jigger, complete with welcome cocktail, one glass of red or white wine pairing, and a glass of bubbly at midnight (dinner is served from 5:30pm to 11pm). That same night, the 40th floor Bar.Yard rooftop bar and lounge has several NYE packages available, the most lavish of which is ‘The Ey’wa’ (THB 17,500 net for a table of 4 persons) which includes guaranteed outdoor seats with a view, one bottle of Champagne, one bottle of premium spirits (gin, rum, vodka, whiskey or tequila), mixers, and snacks. Finally, the 5th floor Stock.Room presents a New Year’s Eve Buffet, from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, priced at THB 4,350 net per person for dinner buffet with booze package. The following day, The Stock.Room welcomes back diners with a New Year’s Day Brunch, priced at THB 4,100 net per person for brunch buffet with booze package.

For more information and reservations, visit the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Capella Bangkok

Image credit: Capella Bangkok

At Capella Bangkok, the newly one-Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco restaurant has a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, from 7pm till 1am, which celebrates the culinary heritage of the French and Italian riviera. Priced at THB 16,000 net per person (wine pairing: THB 6,000 net) it includes a welcome glass of bubbly, party pack, and access to the party at the Courtyard. Meanwhile, the NYE Dinner at Phra Nakhon, also from 7pm till 1am, promises a moveable feast with premium seafood, caviar, black truffle and prime cuts (THB 16,000 net), with welcome glass of bubbly, party pack, and access to the party at the Courtyard (add THB 6,000 net for free flow wine and Champagne). Then, on New Year’s Day, Côte welcomes diners back with a White Truffle Special Menu lunch from noon to 3pm (THB 8,100 net/wine pairing THB 3,900 net), while Phra Nakhon tempts with a Seafood Lunch from noon to 3pm (THB 4.500 net/free flow Champagne THB 3,600 net).

For more information and reservations, visit the Capella Bangkok.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Image credit: BKK Social Club

Although each of the premiere restaurants at The Four Seasons Bangkok – Brasserie Palmier, Riva Del Fiume, and the newly Michelin-starred Yu Ting Yuan – have lavish dinners on offer this New Year’s Eve, the hotel is also hosting a festive feast in the Grand Ballroom (THB 7,500 per adult /THB 3,900 per child ages 6–12), where guests can savour international cuisine from all the on-site restaurants, such as Peking duck, Chinese BBQ, Australian Wagyu tomahawk, fresh seafood, and an abundance of desserts. Then, settle in for the best view of the fireworks or join the exclusive riverfront party one level below. And keep in mind that the hotel’s fabulous BKK Social Club is the spot for pre-dinner bespoke cocktails, crafts spirits, and fine cigars. From 5pm to 8pm the bar is open for pre-dinner a la carte signature drinks, and from 9pm to 1am for socializing and live DJ (minimum food and beverage spend of THB 4,500 per person, includes access to riverfront countdown party).

For more information and reservations, visit the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Image credit: Av ani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

The Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel gets the end-of-the-year celebrations started in style with ‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’ a New Year’s Eve avant-garde extravaganza at SEEN Restaurant & Bar, the property’s 26th floor rooftop spot. This sensual playground, with a modern Portuguese-Brazilian menu designed by celebrity chef Olivier da Costa, is pulling out all the stops this year, with a party that culminates at midnight in a spectacular fireworks extravaganza overhead. Dinner is priced at THB 11,500++ for a set menu with free-flow alcoholic beverages, and THB 13,500++ for the same thing at a VIP table by the pool. Afterwards, don’t miss the late-night after-hours action at the adjacent Lost & Found bar, a drink destination with an LGBTQ+ vibe (THB 2,022++ per person, including two drinks). And if you plan to stay out till the wee hours, ask about Avani+ Riverside’s attractive room packages, starting at THB 18,000++ per couple for a 1-night stay in a River View Room.

For more information and reservations, visit the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel.