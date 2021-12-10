Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: Potong, Brasserie 9, and more

Although we’ve entered the festive season, the massive ham and turkey dinners are still a few weeks away so that leaves plenty of time to try out the many wonderful new menus (and restaurants) in Bangkok.

Here now are the best dishes from four fabulous dining spots, ranging from fancy to funky and covering everything from next-level Chinese, to chic nouvelle European fare.

“December to Remember” at Potong

As the first restaurant in Bangkok to serve a progressive Thai-Chinese chef’s tasting menu, Potong has become one of the city’s most talked about new fine dining venues. Here, Chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm presents her amazing 20+ course set tasting menu (THB 4,500++), but later this month – from December 23 to January 10 – she’s also offering a whopping 25+ course “December to Remember” festive chef’s tasting menu (THB 8,000++ with 1 complimentary glass of champagne). Either way, it’s worth the visit just to see how Chef Pam shines a gourmet spotlight on the culinary traditions of Bangkok’s Thai-Chinese community; which also makes the restaurant’s converted shophouse premises on Vanich 1 Road an important part of the experience. If you decide on the smaller menu, expect a steady stream of dazzling dishes that includes lamb char siu with umami vegetable broth, deconstructed Chinese corn soup, a Lazy Susan display of slow-cooked beef, hay dry-aged duck, and one fish dish (all accompanied by multiple sauces), and a translucent toffee “swan” dessert that’s filled with chocolate and spice powder, all sitting atop a scoop of black soy ice cream with white chocolate vanilla crumble.

For more information and reservations, visit Potong.

Brasserie 9 Reopening

Following its temporary closure and period of re-design, Brasserie 9 (on Sathorn Soi 6) has now reopened, and is once again serving up authentic French cuisine. Now, however, there are three intriguing options to choose from when it comes to your desired ambience. At Brasserie 9 Casual Dining, which accommodates up to 70 persons in rooms designed to evoke the great cities of France, diners can enjoy typical brasserie fare. Those seeking more formal surroundings can choose Le 9 Fine Dining, where the menu includes outstanding signature dishes specially created by Culinary Director, Chef Raphael Kinimo. This acclaimed kitchen talent currently holds the title Maitre Cuisinier De France – a rare honour bestowed by the French government – and his most recent postings have included a stint as Chef de Cuisine at Ritz Carlton in Macau, and supervising seven restaurants at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi. An extensive wine list is available at both Le 9 Fine Dining and Brasserie 9 Casual Dining, while over at The Brass, the venue’s welcoming bar and lounge, the master mixologist creates carefully crafted cocktails.

For more information and reservations, visit Brasserie 9.

New Lunch Menu at Ms. Jigger

The Kimpton Maa-Lai on Langsuan Road is a great hangout day or night, but days just got a little bit better recently with the addition of lunch service at Ms.Jigger, the hotel’s beautifully designed Italian-themed ground floor restaurant (starting at 11:30am). As always, Chef Danilo Aiassa combines the freshest ingredients with traditional culinary techniques, serving up an incredible à la carte menu with some of the best dishes that include: risotto with pecorino cheese spicy sauce and toasted walnuts; Angus beef tenderloin Rossini with foie gras and truffle; grilled yellowtail with pumpkin cream, sautéed spinach and shallot jam; and the ever-popular mustard and herb crusted lamb chops, served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, and a wild mushroom marsala sauce. However, don’t miss the rather flamboyant ‘Lobster Linguini’, which comes served in a deep pot that’s sealed over with a savoury-salty pie crust which is cut open tableside (have your smartphones ready). Ms.Jigger also boasts an extensive wine selection – neatly housed in a wall-sized, cabinet display – and of course the expert mixologists at the bar can whip up some amazing pre- or post-meal cocktails.

For more information and reservations, visit Ms.Jigger.

Sunday Cheese Buffet at Vivin Grocery

Once a month Vivin Grocery, the delightful grocery-cum-restaurant on Ekkamai Road, presents their all-you-can-eat cheese Sunday buffet (THB 890 net) in the upstairs dining mezzanine. This unique food event showcases Thai artisanal cheese exclusively, all made in a variety of classic European styles. This month’s edition is happening this weekend, on December 12, so indulge in pungent blue cheeses, tangy hard cheeses, and specialty cheeses such as molene, halloumi, cibulet, burrata, and feta. In addition, diners also have access to an abundance of Thai cold cuts, Thai artisanal breads, organic salads (using certified organic produce from Chiang Mai), and local Thai artisanal and homemade pickles, jams, chutneys, nuts, and dried fruits. Finally, to pair with all these selections, choose from a compact but well-curated list of wines, including excellent vintages from Thailand’s own Gran Monte vineyard. A total of 2 all-you-can-eat cheese Sunday buffet timeslots are available, lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes each, but the capacity is limited to just 20 persons per timeslot, so pre-booking is essential. The timeslots run from 11:00am to 12:45pm, and 1pm to 2:45pm.

For more information and reservations, visit Vivin Grocery.