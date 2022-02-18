Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: Salvia, The Allium, and More

With Valentine’s Day now safely behind us, it should get a little bit easier to make restaurant reservations during the week and weekend ahead. But still with the idea of “showing a little love” in mind, our trio of culinary considerations this time around champions two well-established fine dining favourites, and one notable newcomer.

(Hero image: Foie gras with mango lime puree and brioche crumble at The Allium Bangkok)





The Allium Bangkok’s tantalising new à la carte menu of French classics

The Allium Bangkok launches a tantalising new à la carte menu

The Allium restaurant – located at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok – has just launched a new menu inspired by classic French recipes, all prepared using premium natural ingredients. Available at both lunch and dinner, these new à la carte options include entrées (priced from THB 300++) such as Gillardeau oysters and Royal Oscietra caviar, lobster bisque served with a plump lobster claw, steak tartare with a sprinkling of Oscietra caviar, foie gras with a purée of mango and lime, and classic French classic of onion soup with Gruyère baguette. Slightly more premium (priced from THB 570++) are the quail with gnocchi, risotto bouillabaisse with saffron foam, turbot served with buckwheat risotto, lobster burger, beef tenderloin with foie gras, and the Wagyu rib eye steak. Finally, a signature seafood platter (THB 4,800++) tantalises with poached lobster, Gillardeau oysters, Hokkaido scallop ceviche, Alaskan king crab, and much more. Diners can also order a set menu compiled from the à la carte menu, priced at THB 2,900++ per person for six courses and THB 3,600++ for eight courses.

For more information and reservations, visit The Athenee Hotel.





Sensational new menu items, as well as old favourites, at Salvia Italian restaurant

Appetising additions to the menu at Salvia Italian restaurant

The Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok seems to have a hit on their hands with Salvia, the hotel’s mezzanine level Italian fine dining spot. The tables being full most nights of the week is due in no small part to the talents of Chef Roberto Parentela, and his original recipes reflect his Piedmont and Sardinian roots. The diverse menu includes amazing wood-fired Napolitana pizzas like the Bianca (Mozzarella fior di latte, sautéed mushroom, dollops of truffle-ricotta, and parsley), however diners who haven’t visited in a while should try the latest additions to the menu, like the amazing Calamaro alla Griglia (grilled banana squid topped with spicy ‘nduja sauce, served with baby spinach), and the super satisfying Filetto alla Boscaiola (Australian Angus beef tenderloin served with porcini mushrooms, shavings of black winter truffle, and a large egg-yolk-filled raviolo on top). To accompany things there’s a wide range of Italian wines available, as well as refreshing Italian sodas, craft beers, and cool cocktails. Finally, for dessert, don’t miss the Crostata do Mele (apple tart and vanilla ice cream, served with pine nuts, and cinnamon).

For more information and reservations, visit Salvia.





The fabulously freeform Asian-centric menu at Resonance

Resonance restaurant opens with a freeform Asian-centric menu

Japanese-born chef Shunsuke Shimomura (a former R&D chef at Gaggan Anand) presents a fabulously freeform Asian-centric menu at Resonance, an intimate, newly opened fine dining spot hidden away on Pridi Banomyong 15 Alley (halfway between Ekkamai and Phra Khanong roads). The chef’s outstanding culinary career has seen him working at top-tier restaurants in Tokyo, Copenhagen, Paris, Melbourne, and parts of Italy, and he draws upon his vast and varied experiences to present Bangkok diners with a “boundless cuisine” culinary concept; bringing out the very best of local seafood and seasonal ingredients – both from Thailand and Japan – with cooking methods that transcend cultural borders. His imaginative 12-course tasting menu (THB 3,900++) includes standout dishes such as: Hoy Mara, a bitter gourd conch served raw and marinated with shoyu and sake; Aori Ika squid served with fresh noodles in a fragrant shiso leaf pesto sauce; Shio Koji marinated lamb ribs served with a rich mutton Indian curry, rice and pickles; and a showstopping dessert of Mozzarella cheese ice cream, served with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.

For more information and reservations, visit Resonance.