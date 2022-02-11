Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Weekend: The White House, Via Emilia, and More

This weekend it’s all about Valentine’s Day, and come Monday evening – the 14th of February – you’ll be hard pressed to find a restaurant in Bangkok NOT serving some sort of special love-themed menu. Of course, as long as you’re with those you care about, anyplace you dine can become a celebration of love.

So, whether you’re after a romantic rendezvous spot, or just a nice place to grab a meal with family and friends, here’s this week’s trio of culinary considerations.

Chef Aleksandrs Nasikailovs dazzles diners with his inventive set menu at The White House

Be dazzled by The White House’s fine dining set menu and creative cocktail pairings

Those who remember dining at Baltic Blunos will no doubt recall Chef Aleksandrs Nasikailovs, a man of few words who ran the kitchen there alongside Chef Martin Blunos. Now, Aleks is on his own as the Executive Chef helming the kitchen at The White House, on Sukhumvit Soi 16, where the 2nd floor level offers a 10-course gourmet tasting menu (THB 4,000++) that incorporates many Latvian culinary flourishes. Each dish is meticulously prepared and presented: from starters such as the catfish roe charcoal tartlet and the grilled mackerel with smoked mackerel mousse, to delectable entrées like the wonderful French quail with mushroom sauce and sweet potato, the duck liver tortellini with pickled grape and birch “ant” syrup, and the Tasmanian lamb rack with peppercorn sauce. The evening finishes on a sweet note with Chef Alek’s own handmade, bizarrely flavoured chocolates, and to complement it all head mixologist Kei Sawada – the gin genius from Salon du Japonisant bar – concocts wildly creative course-by-course cocktail pairings (THB 1,500++) making ample use of the bar’s hi-tech rotary evaporator. Currently, the restaurant is open Thursday to Saturday only, but a romantic exception is being made for Valentine’s Day (with special menu).

For more information and reservations, visit The White House.





Via Emilia showcases regional specialties from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region

New À La Carte Options available at Via Emilia Italian Restaurant

Last spring, Via Emilia took over the spot previously occupied by Sensi (just off Soi Naradhiwas 17). Since then, they’ve made quite a name for themselves with dishes that showcase the regional specialties from Emilia-Romagna, a sun-drenched area of northern Italy. Chef Stefano Merlo (previously at Sensi) and owner Andrea Bernardi (previously at il Bolognese) have worked hard to bring some fresh new flavours to the city’s Italian food scene, with must-try dishes that include Piadina (thin bread with Parma ham, soft cheese and rocket salad), Passatelli (breadcrumb and egg pasta with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese in a lemony capon broth), and the amazing Strozzapreti con le Canocchie (hand-twisted short pasta and mantis shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce). However, if you haven’t visited in a while, get set for many new mouth-watering menu highlights as well, including: Grigliata Mista di Maiala (an assortment of grilled free range pork cuts); Tagliolini ai Gamberi (strips of egg pasta with prawn); and Torta Della Nonna (an Italian custard and raisin dessert tart topped with pine nuts).

For more information and reservations, visit Via Emilia.





E-ga brings a fun and funky taste of Thai to the heart of Chinatown

Tasty Thai is trending at E-ga, Chinatown’s hip new eatery

The good folk behind It’s Happened To Be A Closet and A Fox Princess – both of which specialise in Italian cuisine – have recently opened a very hip Chinatown eatery on Song Wat Road that goes by the name E-ga, the Thai word for “crow”. And it’s definitely something to crow about! The varied menu here focuses entirely on Thai recipes, best enjoyed samrub (sharing) style, with favourites such as Yum Makuar Yao (a fabulous grilled eggplant spicy salad with shrimp and pork), Pla Kang Tod Nam Pla (crispy river fish with sweet fish sauce), an aromatic Massaman curry with beef brisket, and a nicely sweet Mee Krob (crispy noodle) being just a few of the highlights. The appealingly eccentric shabby chic décor incorporates chandeliers, mismatched chairs, wooden tables, exposed brick, funky wallpaper and more, and there’s also a delightful private dining room on the third floor with seating for ten. The restaurant sits above the street level Pink Rabbit Cake Shop, which incidentally supplies the upstairs with a selection of delicious desserts.

For more information and reservations, visit E-ga Kitchen Lab.