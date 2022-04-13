Where to Find the Best Easter Treats in Bangkok This 2022

Easter is not only the time for a Easter Sunday brunch but also for yummy desserts. Here are the most decadent Easter desserts and sweet treats you can find in Bangkok at this time of year.

Believe it or not, Easter has more to offer than just the chocolate egg. A long line of scrumptious desserts and baked goods from these Bangkok hotels and bakery shops are doing Easter justice by bringing us the best hot cross buns, brownies, festive profiteroles, and other cocoa-coated desserts. Since the occasion only comes once a year, try to make as many stops as you can.

[Hero and featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

A very lovely-looking afternoon tea set awaits you at The Peninsula Bangkok. In addition to the hotel’s afternoon tea set to-go, this Easter Afternoon Tea Set presents a bunch of sandwiches and pastries that will impress all families with children. It comprises of a Chocolate Egg Nest, Hot Cross Buns, Scones, Lemon & Carrot Cheesecake, Bone Ham & Gruyere Cheese Sandwich, Pumpernickel, Crunchy Profiteroles, and much more.

The Easter Afternoon Tea Set is available until April 24, 2022 from 2pm to 6pm. The price starts at THB1,988++ per set for two at The Lobby. For more information and reservation, contact 02 020 6969, or email [email protected]

The Lobby Lounge of the Shangri-La Bangkok invites guests to try its holiday-exclusive afternoon tea in the theme of Easter. The set features several savoury and sweet treats including an Easter Brownie, Bunny Tart, Easter Garden Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, and a Egg Pinata that can be smashed open for a unique surprise. Moreover, Executive Pastry Chef AJ has come up with a collection of Emoji Chocolate Easter Eggs made from quality cocoa that are not only cute but also very delicious.

Both Easter treats are available until April 17, 2022. Easter Afternoon Tea is available from 2pm to 6pm, priced at THB1,999 net per set for two. For more information, call 0 2236 7777 or email [email protected]

CRAFT at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is under Easter’s spell for the whole of April. Easter-inspired baked goods are on the menu for the whole month, and include strawberry pretzel pie, Easter cupcakes, bee sting cakes, cocoa bunny cookies and many more. During the Easter week, moreover, prepare to indulge in festive hot cross buns and chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies as a super festive treat. An Easter egg hunt activity will also be arranged on Sunday 17 April, so be sure to check in.

Easter treats are available throughout April, while the special hot cross bun and chocolate Easter eggs are served from April 14-20, 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02 056 999 or email at [email protected]

As elegant as usual, the Tea Lounge at Capella Bangkok is serving a combination of handcrafted delicacies and Asian teas in its Easter High Tea. The highlight this year, however, is the Chocolate Easter Eggs from KIN bakery shop. This limited-edition treat is hand-dyed into a giant egg by Chef Sylvian and wrapped up in a Thai bamboo basket, making them the most adorable gift for Easter this year.

Easter High Tea is served in April 17, 2022 from 12pm to 6pm at THB3,531 net per set for two. The Chocolate Easter Eggs are priced at THB2,100 net per piece. For more information email [email protected] or call 02 098 3878.