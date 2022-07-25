Where to Find the Best Mooncakes to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

To celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, luxury hotels around Bangkok are launching their specially crafted mooncakes. Here’s where to find the best mooncakes in Bangkok this 2022.

Every year, the Chinese lunar festival comes around and symbolises the season of unity, harmony and togetherness. Highly associated with the ancient Asian folktale of the moon, as part of the celebration, mooncakes are gifted and consumed among families and friends. If you’re looking for an exquisite present for your friends, family or business associates, these Chinese pastries wrapped in meticulous boxes are the perfect choice.

[Hero and featured image credit: Conrad Bangkok]

Brought out by the Chinese kitchen of Bangkok Marriott Marquis, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant presents new sweet and savoury mooncakes in two exquisite boxes. The familiar favourites include Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Seeds, Pork Bak-Kwa and Assorted Nuts, White Lotus and Melon Seeds with Yolk, and Chantaburi Durian and White Lotus Seeds with Yolk. New signatures for this year include Mini Salted Egg Yolk Vanilla Custard, Malted Chocolate Rocher, and Araksa Earl Grey Macadamia Orange.

The mooncakes are available in The Marquis Box priced at THB1,888 and in The Classic Box priced at THB999 for 4 or 6 pieces, with the company’s logo engraving service offered. All mooncakes are available at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant from August 1 to September 10, 2022. Early-bird orders before July 31, 2022 will receive a special discount of up to 35% off.

Stylish and functional, the mooncake box from The St. Regis Bangkok this year comes in the form of a carrying bag in red vegan leather. Updated from last year, this year’s pastries are presented with four fillings: Durian, Mixed Nuts, Lotus Seed, and Yuzu & Macadamia. All flavours except Yuzu & Macadamia are filled with a single yolk to represent the enchanting moon of the festival.

Mooncakes are available at The Lounge, The St. Regis Bangkok, priced at THB1,588 net per box of four. Early-bird offers with 20% discount are available until July 31, 2022 for pick-up from July 15 to September 10, 2022.

Driven by elegant design and intrinsic meaning, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has crafted a unique mooncake box inspired by the noble Moon Rabbit and Moon Goddess folktale. The wooden box displays two rabbits gazing at the orange full moon, housing four flavours of mooncakes from Singaporean Chef Justin Tan. His nostalgic creations include Chocolate Orange Mochi, Durian with Egg Yolk, Taro Pork Floss and Pandan Mochi with Egg Yolk.

Kimpton mooncakes are priced at THB2,488 net per box and are available from August 8, 2022 onwards. Early bird pre-order is available until July 31, 2022. For more information and reservation, contact 02 056 9999.

Always on the lookout for Japanese jubilees, The Okura Prestige celebrates the traditional Tsukimi festival – a celebration of the autumn moon – with its exclusive Shiwase Moon-Cake. Wrapped in a beautiful Furoshiki fabric, the mooncakes come in 10 Japanese flavours including Golden Custard, Purple Sweet Potato and Yolk, Chantaburi Monthong, Kyoho Grape and Yolk, Uji Hojicha and Almonds, Kyoto Sake and Chocolate, Japanese Musk Melon and Yolk, and Bamboo Charcoal and Buddha’s Hand Citron.

The Shiwase Moon-Cake is sold in a box of 5 or 10, priced at THB1,488 and THB1,988 net, available until September 10, 2022 at La Patisserie. For more information, contact 02 687 9000.

Imagined by Executive Chinese Chef Andy Fung of Liu Restaurant, the mooncakes at the Conrad Bangkok are elegantly devised in four flavours: Classic Durian, Golden Custard, Multigrain, and White Lotus. Pick your packaging among the two lavish red boxes, including the square Jewel Edition box and the fabric Premium Edition. Both make for an extravagant gift for your loved ones.

The Jewel Edition and Premium Edition mooncakes are served in a box of 4 or 8. Prices start at THB888 net per box. Early-bird discount is available until August 9, 2022. All are ready for pickup at the Conrad Bangkok’s lobby from August 10 onwards. For more information, contact 02 690 9999.

Rebellious as always, the W Bangkok’s exclusive Illuminating Tiger mooncake collection is unlike any other. In honour of the Year of the Tiger, the ‘ROAR’ logo and bright colours are printed on an acrylic box. The mooncakes are customised especially to those with a sweet tooth, as they come in four never-before mooncake fillings: Banoffee, Blackberry Cheesecake, Peanut Caramel, and Yuzu Jasmine.

The Illuminating Tiger mooncake box of 4 is priced at THB899 for snow skin and THB999 for baked skin. Early-bird 15% discount is available until end of July, whilst pickup is ready from August 1, 2022. For more information, contact 02 344 4000.

The Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with the Moon Rabbit folktale as its central theme. The mooncakes are available in four classic flavours: Durian with Egg Yolk, Mixed Nuts with Egg Yolk, Jujube with Egg Yolk, and Lotus Seed. Wrapped in a fortuitous gold, orange, and purple gradient box, these mooncakes are the perfect compact size gifts during this auspicious time.

The Premium Mooncake Box of 4 is priced at THB999 net, Yào Box of 2 is priced at THB599 net and an individual mooncake box is priced at THB169 net per piece. Available until September 10, 2022. For more information, contact 02 088 5666.

This year, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok continues its 32-year mooncake legacy with four enticing flavours: Custard, Classic Salted Lotus Seed with Egg Yolk, Durian with Egg Yolk, and the new Organic Mulberry Honey. Produced sustainably by Thai farms, this mulberry honey has the tanginess and balanced sweetness uncommon in any ordinary honey. The Oriental Classic Box and The Luxury Box in felicitous red are available at your choice, with a complimentary box of Mandarin Oriental’s organic honey or TWG tea blend granted upon the purchase of The Luxury Box.

The Oriental Classic Box of 8 is priced at THB888 net; The Luxury Box of 8 is priced at THB2,888 net. The mooncakes are available until September 10, 2022 at The China House, The Mandarin Oriental Shops and online. For more information, contact 02 659 9000.

The Peninsula Bangkok’s iconic Organic Egg Custard Mooncake is back in a sparkling red octagonal box. Handcrafted by the chef at Mei Jiang Restaurant, each mooncake is made only with organic butter, milk, egg, and flour, available in both regular shape as well as the one-of-a-kind heart shape. For the exterior, two types of packaging are available, one being the classic red box and the other being the Limited Edition box drawn by Thai artist Nirot Jarungjitvittawat. While the former is fully compostable and environmentally friendly, the latter is also reusable for safekeeping your precious matters.

Organic Egg Custard Mooncake box of 8 is priced at THB988 net, while the Limited Edition Box is priced at THB5,888 net. For more information, contact 02 020 6969.

From the finest ingredients to golden brown mooncakes, the Shangri-La Bangkok’s mooncakes come in six delicious flavours: Mixed Fruits & Nuts, Durian, Lotus Seed, Lotus Seed & Macadamia, Cream Custard, and Snow Skin Cream Custard & Bird’s Nest. The elegant teal boxes are inspired by the auspicious hummingbird and peony flowers, which symbolise joy, luck, and happiness.

The mooncakes are available from August 1 to September 12, 2022, with a special discount when ordering before August 20, 2022. Prices range between THB408 net to THB2,298 net per box. For more information, contact 02 206 8791.

The silky mooncakes here are crafted by the Executive Chef David Senia of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. Several crowd-pleasing flavours are presented this year, such as the best-selling Durian, Eight Assorted Nuts, White Lotus Seed, Cream Custard, Coconut & Pandan Custard, and Orange Yuzu & Macadamia. Contained in a colourful box with Chinese patterns, they make a wonderful gift to imply fertility, prosperity and vitality.

The mooncake collection is available in a box of 4 for THB988 net and box of 8 for THB1,888 net until September 10, 2022. For more information, contact 02 254 1234.