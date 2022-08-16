The Best Places to Go for Brunch in Bangkok This August

Looking for your new favourite brunch place? Read on for the best brunch spots in Bangkok this August.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent beef, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this August.

[Hero image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok; featured image credit: W Bangkok]

Chim Chim Bangkok

One of the most entertaining brunches in Bangkok takes place at Chim Chim. This artsy venue never gets tired of coming up with new art-inspired events, including the Vinyl Brunch that serves sumptuous delicacies along with live beats from different DJs that keep rotating on the turntable. Stay tuned for some R&B, soul, indie, disco, latin, funk and many other genres of music to accompany your Saturday feast.

Vinyl Brunch is available every Saturday during 12pm-4pm. Book your spot via the website.

Volti, Shangri-La Bangkok

Following its previous Japanese-themed brunch last month, Volti’s brunch in August features largely a collection of Singaporean delectables, including Bak Kut Teh with Yu Tiao, Nasi Lemak, a Laksa Station, Singapore Chilli Crab, Kaya Toast, and Bo Bo Cha Cha. In addition, Volti’s signature pizza, pasta, and Taste of Siam stations are also still available.

Volti’s Singapore Bangkok Brunch is available every Sunday until August 28, 2022, priced at THB1,884 net including soft drinks. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.

ALATi, Siam Kempinski Hotel

Mediterranean restaurant ALATi takes pride in its specialty by serving a generous line of fresh seafood-on-ice at the Sunday Riviera Brunch. Other than the buffet line, guests can indulge in multiple a la carte dishes, like lobster bisque soup, foie gras, grilled lamb, wagyu, ribeye, and several others.

The Sunday Riviera Brunch is available every Sunday from 12pm-4pm. Prices start at THB3,200++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 162 9000 or visit the website.

Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Dubbed as the best Sunday brunch in Bangkok, the Colonnade’s scrumptious brunch is a show-down of dazzling seafood, lobsters, foie gras, oysters, sushi, cheeses, grilled meats, and even desserts. All ingredients are imported from the best sources possible, whether it’s the Normandy oysters, Alaskan king crab, or premium French butter. Book a seat by the window and experience why they’re claimed the best in town.

Sunday Brunch at Colonnade is available every Sunday from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB3,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888, visit the website or book here.

The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

Brunch W Bangkok’s way with W Does Brunch. Enjoy a party of tantalising dishes, cocktail mixes and live beats from the DJs. If you’re here for the food, expect to see some wonderful Louisiana seafood, salt crusted whole fish, a soufflé pancake station, smoked beef brisket, BBQ pork ribs, and smoked chorizo. If you’re here for the vibes, stand by the live cocktail station and sway to the live music.

W Does Brunch is available on every first and third Saturday of the month from 12.30pm-3.30pm. Food and soft drinks are priced at THB2,299 net, or with an add-on free-flow alcohol package for THB3,499 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4210, visit the website or book here.