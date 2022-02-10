The Best Places to Indulge in Quality Chocolate in Bangkok

What dessert would convey your love better than a box of chocolates? Valentine’s Day or every day, these places offer the best versatile chocolate menus for your date or just for yourself.

Other than flowers, chocolate is commonly the item that symbolises love the strongest. Whether you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift or simply want to satisfy your craving for a dark, rich dessert, this time of year is the best period to indulge.

[Hero image credit: Michele Blackwell/Unsplash]

The newest addition to the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, Cafe Madeleine has unveiled a special Valentine’s Day box of chocolates for the occasion. Crafted by pastry Chef Andrea Bonaffini, these heart-shaped chocolates come in raspberry rose and strawberry flavours, fit into a beautifully designed box. For a limited time only, Chef Andrea Bonaffini also presents a white chocolate, red velvet sponge, sour cherry, and rose cake. The limited edition cake is available via pre-order for pick up from 10-14 February.

The Sukhothai Bangkok has been luring chocolate lovers to its famous Chocolate Buffet for years. This season, its Valentine’s Chocolate Buffet features over 30 single-origin chocolates – from Tanzanie 75% to Chiang Mai and Prachuap 70% – to be served hot, on ice, as part of a fondue. Beyond these delights, there will also be love-themed cakes and pastries like Chocolate Torte, Raspberry Paris-Brest, Nymphaea’s Milk Pudding, Choco-Vanilla Sable Heart, and Meringue Kisses, amongst others. The Valentine’s Chocolate Buffet is available on February 13, 2022 from 2pm-5pm. The regular Chocolate Buffet is available on selected Saturdays.

We all know that the Shangri-La takes pride in its creations of festive edible gifts, as seen with its creative Chinese New Year desserts. For Valentine’s Day 2022, Shangri-La’s Chocolate Boutique presents a selection of crafted sweet treats such as a Mini Bear & Heart Chocolate, Chocolate Truffle, Lemoncello Tiramisu Cake, and Lollipop Mini Bouquet. The Shangri-La’s Valentine’s Day chocolates are available until February 15, 2022.

Kad Kokoa is a proud Thai chocolate maker who brings out the most out of Thai chocolate. All the chocolates hail from 4 regions in Thailand – Chiang Mai, Chantaburi, Chumphon, and Prachuap Khiri Khan – and have distinct characteristics identifiable in Kad Kokoa’s creative menu. Here you’ll find a Chrysanthemum 58% Dark Chocolate Bar, Chocolate Cookies, Le Frappe, Chocolate Ice Cream and Limited Edition Valentine’s Bonbons Box, to name a few.

Here comes another award-winning Thai chocolate maker. PARADAi began by putting Nakhon Si Thammarat’s cacao beans to use and went as far as winning the International Chocolate Awards in Asia-Pacific with them. Visit the PARADAi store and see some shining bars of chocolate and boxes of chocolate bonbons. The special Valentine’s Boxset is also available during Valentine’s week.

Sarath N. Chocolatier is a boutique cafe that serves various items made from authentic Thai chocolates, mainly from Chantaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. In this warm and cosy store, you’ll be seduced by the scent of the irresistible Cacao Pod Hot Single-Origin Chocolate, Truffle Affogato, Pure Origin Eclairs, and some colourful bonbons. The limited Valentine’s Chocolate collection box comes in 4 flavours of yuzu marshmallow, blueberry cream cheese, lychee rose, and dark chocolate berries.