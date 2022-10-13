Eleven Madison Park and 6 Other Michelin-starred Vegan Restaurants

Even carnivores will crave these dishes. Visit these 7 plant-based and vegan restaurants around the world for the most fascinating planet-friendly meals.

The rise in environmental awareness has transformed our diet quite dramatically. As much a culinary challenge as it is, the vegetarian and vegan diet has served as an intriguing challenge for chefs around the world to turn greens into delectable dishes. With the infamous Eleven Madison Park in New York City recently turning vegan, and then still attaining its three Michelin star status, we decided to highlight some of the best and most critically acclaimed vegan restaurants around the world.

[Hero and featured image credit: Eleven Madison Park]

The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants Around the World

A former non-vegan restaurant, Eleven Madison Park shook the dining scene of New York City when it decided to turn fully vegan. And yet, the restaurant managed to maintain its hard-earned three Michelin stars with consistent quality and the unprecedented creativity of Chef Daniel Humm and his team. With respect to the history of plant-based ingredients and menus, Eleven Madison Park serves a hearty tasting menu as well as light snacks, which are best enjoyed with pre-dinner cocktails at the bar.

Amongst a handful of plant-based restaurants in China, King’s Joy receives the highest accolade of three Michelin stars plus the first Green star in Beijing. Inspired by the environment around it and led by chef Gary Yin, the restaurant only utilises seasonal produces from the local organic farms while trying its best to reduce energy and resource consumption.

As one of the top countries with vegetarian restaurants, the UK has more than 70 Michelin green restaurants to boast. Gauthier Soho is the world’s first primary sustainable gastronomic restaurant that boasts an extremely low carbon footprint. A true believer in plant-based eating, Chef Alexis Gauthier is passionate and determined to contribute to environmental changes, and thereby only 100% vegan delicacies are served here.

Once selected as the best vegetarian restaurant in Berlin, Cookies Cream offers 5-, 6-, and 7-course vegan and vegetarian tasting menus amid a tucked away, electric atmosphere. From Onsen Egg Yolk with Seaweed Caviar to Dim Sum Quail Egg with Truffle, Chef Stephan Hentschel’s signature dishes are not to be missed.

Located at the foot of Mount Atago, Daigo has been serving unparalleled Japanese delicacies since 1950 and has managed to maintain its two Michelin stars for over a decade. The authentic vegetarian meal is served in Kaiseki style with respect to the ever-changing seasons, where seasonal produce is selected from Tsukiji market every morning. Guests are welcomed to the traditional hori-kotatsu table where they will dine with the scenic gardens and mountains as their backdrop.

Neue Taverne finds a balance between a traditional and vegetarian diet under the concept ‘vegetarian with benefit.’ While the majority of the menus are heavily plant-based, some of the necessary elements are derived from animals, such as chicken stock and fish sauce. Nevertheless, the goal is to whip up exceptional delicacies with limitless culinary creativity.

You may be familiar with IGNIV Bangkok. Oz is another one of Andreas Caminada’s restaurants that is situated in the Schauenstein Castle area of Switzerland. Chef Timo Fritsche and his team perceive the vegetarian concept as an inspiring challenge to introduce diners the complex flavours of vegetables. By using fresh produce grown in its own permaculture garden, Oz is really the big stage for veggies it intends to be.