Where to Find Lusciously Creamy and Delicious Risotto in Bangkok

The perfect risotto for us is soft but not mushy, creamy but not overpowering, and flavourful in every bite. Here are 6 restaurants that serve the most succulent risotto in Bangkok.

Known for its creaminess and chewiness, risotto is an Italian dish made by sautéing short-grain rice until the starch is released and cooked down into a silky, decadent sauce. Since the ingredients aren’t usually aplenty, it all comes down to technique when trying to nail a splendid risotto. In case you’ve never had that perfect it before, we suggest you to give these venues in Bangkok a chance.

[Hero and featured image credit: La Bottega Bangkok]

6 Best Risotto in Bangkok

A casual trattoria serving home-style Italian delicacies, Biscotti excels at its colourful variations of risotto. Creamy but not over-powering, the Risotto Black Truffle is the star dish made with porcini mushrooms, 16-month Grana Padano cheese and shaved black truffle. For a lighter bite, the Acquerello Green Peas Risotto utilises the Italian Acquerello rice and is flavoured with burrata cheese and black ink tuille topped with Mazara prawns.

Biscotti is located in the Anantara Siam Bangkok. It opens everyday from 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

One of the top destinations for diners with an appreciation for the arts, La Bottega di Luca has created recipes loved by Bangkok’s foodies for the past years. Among many mouthwatering risotto dishes, Head Chef Marco Avesani’s bright orange Mediterranean Seafood Risotto is definitely a must-try for all visitors. For special occasions, the Vialone Nano Risotto with Black Truffle and Italian Pancetta will be your next favourite.

La Bottega di Luca is located in Sukhumvit 49. It opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-11pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 204 1731.

The award-winning La Scala has long been praised for its Italian delicacies that highlight Italian cuisine in a progressive manner amid a contemporary interior design. The unmissable risotto dish here is certainly the Tiger Prawn Risotto, with jumbo-size tiger prawns on top of a rich mascarponed rice. Although progressive, the place doesn’t miss the chance to serve a classic variation, the truffle risotto, as well.

La Scala is located in The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel. It opens everyday from 12pm-3pm and 6pm-11pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888.

On the rooftop of the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit lies a Belgian restaurant, Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie. Considering the limited number of Belgian restaurants in Thailand, Belga is a rare item and a special place to go for dinner. Filled with the aroma of champagne, truffle, and wild mushrooms, the one risotto on the menu, the Risotto Ardennais, is definitely a crowd-pleaser. Arrive before sunset to enjoy the rooftop view before dinner.

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie is located on the 32nd floor of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. It opens daily from 5pm-1am.

For a risotto with a little crunch, turn to the Silom’s Zanotti Il Ristorante. Unlike others, this place uses medium-grain carnaroli rice that contains a higher starch content and retains its shape better to make a creamy Carnaroli Risotto. Loaded with Toma cheese and cardoons, the smooth and creamy rice is topped with deep-fried sweetbread to balance it out.

Zanotti Il Ristorante is located in Saladaeng Colonnade Condo, Silom. It opens daily from 11.30am-2pm and 6pm-10.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 636 0002.

Rossano’s proudly presents four delectable risotto dishes. Long a highly recommended dish at Rossano’s, the Risotto alla Pescatora ai Frutti di Mare is an ingenious combination of tomato sauce, fresh seafood, and puffed up carnaroli rice. For those who prefer a more spiced up risotto, try the Risotto alla Monzese, or saffron rice with Italian sausage. Apart from these two, the Risotto Porcini and Black Risotto are both worth ordering, too.

Rossano’s Italian Restaurant is located in Sukhumvit 21. It opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5pm-11pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 260 1861.