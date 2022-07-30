4 Bangkok Bakeries That Will Satisfy Your Sourdough Bread Cravings

Its versatility in both savoury and sweet menus plus its unexpected health benefits have made sourdough bread one of the crowd’s continual favourites.

Sourdough is a crisp, lightly sour bread that is, unlike any other breads, made without the use of commercial yeast. Thereby, the process of developing a natural sourdough starter paves the way for numerous health benefits for the gut, making this bread a recent favourite for Bangkok foodies. Due to the meticulous and time-consuming process of sourdough-making, the bake shops that choose to serve sourdough really put their whole hearts into this fluffy bread. Here’s our pick of the mix.

[Hero image credit: Bartels; featured image credit: Vicky Ng/Unsplash]

When the Singapore-based cafe Sarnies decided to open another branch specialising in sourdough bread, we knew it was going to be the real deal. Sourdough starters are used mainly at Sarnies Sourdough to develop nicely browned and flavourful baked goods, such as the Sourdough Croissant, Sourdough Pizza, and Sourdough Fruit Loaf as well as the Salmon Chowder Bread Bowl and different Toasties.

Sarnies Sourdough is located on Charoen Krung Road, and opens daily from 8am-10pm.

Levain Bake Haus has a wide selection of flavoured sourdough breads, whether it’s Cheddar Cheese Jalapeño, Truffle Cheese, Purple Potato, or Shredded Rice Coconut. Since the store really lets the bread rest and rise on its own, only a limited number of sourdough loaves are available each day. Meanwhile, if you’re interested to learn more about this crusty bread, Levain Bake Haus’s Sourdough Workshop is a good place to start getting your hands covered in flour for the first time.

Levain Bake Haus is located on Nang Linchi road, and opens daily from 8am-7pm.

In the Scandinavian-inspired interior of Bartels, the smell of brewed coffee, fresh fruit, and artisan sourdough bread circulates the place. Although Bartels’ homemade sourdough is already mouth-watering on its own, sourdough sandwiches are indeed the stars here. For when you’re craving some savoury sourdough, try the Smoked Ham Dijonaise, Wasabi Salmon, Sweet Ham & Brie, or the vegan alternative known as the Vegan Veggie King.

Bartels is located on Sukhumvit road, and opens daily from 7am-6pm.

In their search for a truly artisanal bread, a group of friends founded the bake shop of their dreams, Holey Artisan Bakery instead. By going all-in with sourdough artistry, Holey Artisan Bakery provides several variations such as the Super Sourdough with an extra sour taste, House White Mild Sourdough with a lighter, semi-sour flavour, and Baguette Sourdough with an especially crispy crust. A must-try for true sourdough lovers.

Holey Artisan Bakery has 4 branches in Bangkok: Sukhumvit Soi 31, Suanplu Soi 2, Sukhumvit Soi 71, and Soi Ruamrudee.