Whether you ran out of white wine or it’s just not your preference to cook with it, there are stand-in ingredients that create equally delicious and full-flavoured dishes.

Commonly used in dishes like risottos, mussels, soups, and stews, white wine is typically added to a recipe and then reduced by at least half, if not more, by boiling; additional ingredients are typically added later. This process burns off the alcohol while concentrating the wine’s rich flavours, which accent and enhance the overall dish by adding an extra layer of flavour. To achieve a similar depth of flavour without using white wine, read on for our top substitutes.

Opt for More Acidity with Vinegar and Lemon Juice

One good substitute for white wine is another acidic ingredient, such as vinegar or lemon juice. Swap the wine for light-coloured vinegar, like white wine vinegar, rice vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. Avoid harsher kinds of vinegar, like distilled white vinegar, which could add too much acidity. While most kinds of vinegar can play as a tasty substitute, be careful with the colour of the vinegar. A dark balsamic or sherry vinegar could affect the final colour of the dish.

Just remember that wine’s acidity level is much lower than that of vinegar and lemon juice. If you’re choosing to swap one of these in for white wine, take the acidity into account by using at least half or less of the swap and making up the rest of the liquid with water.

Pour Something Else from the Liquor Cabinet

What’s a better substitute for white wine than another alcohol? Start with selections that have an equivalent amount of alcohol. Vermouth, a fortified white wine, adds even more complex flavour notes and botanicals. Champagne or sparkling white wines are a delicious and decadent substitute, and the bubbles will cook-off along the way. For something in between, consider a bottle of lightly coloured rosé, a very lovely light substitute for white wine.

Of course, red wine is a great substitute for white wine, but as with vinegar, make sure the wine isn’t going to affect the final colour of the dish in an unappealing way. Red wine works well in tomato sauces, but in butter or white sauces you might want to use vermouth or other light-coloured alcoholic beverages. Stronger proofed alcohols like vodka or gin could be an interesting swap, but reduce the amount used to account for their intensity.

Water or Broth (Plus, a Touch of Acidity)

A third option is to swap in water or broth, in which case we recommend an added finish of acidity. This is particularly useful if a recipe doesn’t call for reducing the wine and you need to have the liquid — in this case, just use an equal amount of either as you would wine. While water always works in a pinch, one reason to select broth instead is that it adds both liquid and flavour. If using a store-bought broth, opt for low-sodium or no-sodium so that you don’t throw off the salt content of the dish. Just remember that if you take either route, you’ll be missing the acidity of white wine, so you’ll want to counteract that by adding a dash of vinegar or lemon juice right before serving to brighten the flavours of the dish.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.