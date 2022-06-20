The Best Tapas Bars and Spanish Restaurants to Try in Bangkok

Whether you’re looking for a place with light bites and a glass of Spanish wine to chill, or you’re craving full-on Spanish dishes, these tapas bars and Spanish restaurants are here to serve you.

Spanish cuisine is best known through its tapas culture; small dishes of appetisers and snacks designed to be shared. Not only is the food sublime, but something in this kind of restaurants’ atmosphere is very inviting, often causing us to groove longer into the night over a jug of sweet sangria. Interested? Here are 5 places to go for the best tapas in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: UNO MAS]

One of the hottest tapas bars in town is Vaso. Upon walking into the Mediterranean-inspired interior, guests will see the large arch-shaped bar encircling the area with an open kitchen situated in the centre. All the sumptuous dishes, like the Spanish Patatas Bravas, black paella Arroz Negro, and dry aged red grouper with white asparagus sauce, are the brainchild of the Spanish Chef Álvaro Ramos. With incoming velvety sangrias and lots of small bites, Vaso is the perfect check-point for a small groups of friends looking to have a really fun and wild time.

Vaso is located in Velaa Sindhorn Village. It opens from Monday to Thursday from 12pm-2.30pm and 5pm-11pm and Friday to Sunday from 12pm-11pm.

Fun, sexy, and happy are the key concepts that circulate through the whole El Willy Spanish Kitchen, and this reflects back to its owner’s personality, Chef Willy Trullàs Moreno, as well. Following the chef’s other outlets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, El Willy Bangkok chooses to adapt to Thai tastes by pumping up the spice, as you will experience in paella and other dishes. A la carte and tasting menus are both available, with the latter being highly recommended for a little taste of everything.

El Willy is located in Sukhumvit Soi 51. It opens Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm-10.45pm and Saturday lunch from 11.30am-3pm.

Barcelona-born chef Joan Tana Dot’s precious experience in a Michelin-starred restaurant has led Albricias to be the first Spanish restaurant in Thailand to receive the Restaurantes de España Award. His delicious creations include classic tapas and main dishes like the black-ink Yakuza’s Rice, Karubi Wagyu short ribs, and slow cooked Iberico pork belly Papada. With a laid-back atmosphere but serenely romantic flair, Albricias is best for any lunch and dinner full of conversations and reminisce back to Spain.

Albricias is located in Chatrium Residences Sathon. It opens daily from 11.30am to 10.30pm.

For a tapas with a panoramic view, head to Uno Mas on the 54th floor of the Centara Grand Hotel, where both indoor and outdoor seatings are available upon your request. The selections here are wildly impressive, with loads of Mediterranean seafood and premium Iberico hams to choose from. Watch as the night turns the restaurant into an electric and mysterious tapas venue while nibbling on croquettes and Jamón cold cuts paired with exquisite wines.

Uno Mas is located on the 54th floor of Centara Grand Hotel. Opens daily during 4pm-11pm.

Tapas Vino is a homey Spanish restaurant overseen by Spanish, French, and Thai chefs. In addition to classic Spanish delicacies such as Iberico Ham Croquettes and Calamari Chorizo, the place also has some space for international delights, like Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye and Grilled Northern Thai Sausage Skewer. Thereby, it’s a great place to start for those who aren’t quite ready for a full Spanish experience yet. Moreover, vegetarians are especially welcome on Monday for the Green Monday Menu that is served here.

Tapas Vino is located in Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. It opens daily from 6pm-11pm.