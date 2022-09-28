Where to Find the Best Vegan Desserts This Vegetarian Festival

The Vegetarian Festival 2022 will definitely not deprive you of your daily sweetness. Here are 6 places around Bangkok that offer gorgeous, delicious vegan desserts.

Those who participate in the Vegetarian Festival will know that the sweet treats are just as important as the savouries. The exclusion of butter, milk, and eggs poses a serious challenge for dessert makers during this time, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not doable. Here are the vegan dessert items you should try in Bangkok this season, on permanent or temporary menus, and for Vegetarian Festival participants or just curious passers-by.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]

6 places in Bangkok that offer the best vegan desserts

Despite its century-old history, The Authors’ Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok still has something innovative to surprise us with. In addition to the sumptuous afternoon tea sets, the Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set is a must-try for those with more specific dietary requirements. The unconventional treats exclude all dairy products and flour. Prepare to indulge in the carrot cake, blueberry tartlet, chocolate praline and charcoal, Gianduja & oatmeal cookie, scones and more.

The Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set is served daily from 12pm-6pm, priced at THB1,500++ per person. For more information, contact 02 659 9000.

Carefully adapted from classic recipes with a modern twist, The Lobby’s Plant-Based Afternoon Tea is created to cater to our sweet cravings while still keeping the environment and our well-being in mind. The nutritious menu comes with an array of vegan components, like scones with non-dairy butter and lemon curd, tarts and finger sandwiches with wild mushrooms, and house-made hummus. These will go in company with wholesome smoothies, herbal tonics, house-brewed kombucha, soy lattes, and more.

The Plant-Based Afternoon Tea is served daily at The Lobby from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1,100++ per person. For more information, contact 02 020 6969.

With imported ingredients from Italy, Albero is a gelato parlour that offers more than 16 creamy flavours of gelato everyday. During the Vegetarian Festival, Albero is replacing regular milk with plant-based milk in its usual recipes, with highlights including the creamy Vegan Chocolate, Vegan Oat Milk, and Coconut Butterfly Pea along with the usual jaw-dropping flavours.

Albero’s vegan gelato is available at Central Embassy only. For more information, contact 065 209 7700.

Authentic Thai dining Phra Nakhon continues to prioritise its use of organic ingredients from Capella Bangkok’s own farm and small-scale farmers around the country. Especially during the meat-free festival, the special vegetarian menu highlights the natural sweetness of local produce, as demonstrated in the Loy Kaew dessert menu. This Thai dish incorporates house-preserved fruits with Ratchaburi palm sugar, giving diners a cooling effect when consumed.

Phra Nakhon’s vegetarian menu will be served until October 4, 2022 from 12pm-10pm. For more information, contact 02 098 3888.

The vegetarian menu options from Chef de Cuisine Sarocha “Bua” Rajatanawin of Front Room are presented exquisitely. Rooted in Thai taste, the Ice Cream Raak Bua Nam Lam Yai consists of a Lotus Root Longan Syrup Ice Cream designed to refresh your tummy and soul. Another good option is the Chocolate Avocado Mousse for a creamier alternative.

The vegetarian menus are served until October 4, 2022 from 11.30am-2pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm. For more information, contact 02 846 8888.

Your vegetarian meals will never be boring with the vibrant savoury and sweet menus from Pagoda Chinese Restaurant. Sourced and imagined by Hong Kong Chef Oscar Pun, the exclusive menus for the Vegetarian Festival 2022 will be a showcase of authentic yet healthy Chinese delicacies. For dessert, the Lotus Shaped Chinese-Style Pie Stuffed with Lotus Seeds is designed to be a representation of Chinese auspiciousness, and it happens to taste delicious, too.

The vegetarian menus will be served until October 4, 2022 from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm. For more information, contact 02 059 5999.