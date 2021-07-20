‘Safety first’ is a magic mantra we know best, but it’s not that easy to practise when even taking a few steps outside can put you in a great risk — either because of the fearsome COVID-19 pandemic that shows no sign of slowing down, or violating the quarantine restrictions! But fear not, whether you’re in need of food supplies, or desiring the latest items that just hit the shelves, OneSiam and ICONSIAM come up with a solution that lets you easily unleash your inner shopaholic demon within the comfort of your own home — although you’ll still need to lift your fingers!

Combining convenient online shopping services and value-added shopping privileges, the retail establishment rolls out features and services designed to cover everything ranging from fashion, beauty, household objects, gadgets and food. Enjoy free delivery, instant promotion codes for food delivery, complimentary Siam Gift Card and much more. Here, we gather all the features of the services offered for you to find your perfect channel!

Call & Shop

VIZ and Platinum M card members can enjoy an exclusive personal shopper service that covers everything category from simple grocery shopping to picking your favourite dishes and luxury items. For every THB500 spent, customers can enjoy free delivery in Thailand, while those who spend THB1,000 and will get free same-day delivery within 20-lm from the shopping premises.

OneSiam: Call 063-205-7989 or 063-205-7974 , Line @callandshop

ICONSIAM: Call 083-097-4622, Line @cs_iconsiam

Luxury Chat & Shop

Prestige readers would not be disappointed with the Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM luxury Chat & Shop service which provides an exclusive shopping experience via Facebook and Line.

OneSiam: Facebook @siamparagonshopping, Line @callandshop

IconSiam: Facebook @iconsiam, Line @cs_iconsiam

Ultimate Chat & Shop (everything you need from Siam Paragon, Siam Center and more)

Just as the name suggests, this ultimate Chat & Shop service means you can order everything you need from Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM while keeping up with the daily special deals.

OneSiam: Visit www.onesiam.one-viz.com, Line @OneSiam

IconSiam: Visit www.shopping.one-viz.com, Line @IconSiam

Click & Shop at Siam Discovery (Loft? Yes, please!)

Get everything you need via the 24-hour online shopping platform with selected brands from Siam Discovery, Absolute Siam Store, IconCraft and Ecotopia. Yes, that means you can shop from Loft, O.D.S. and more.

Simply add Line @OneSiam and go to the Siam Discovery Click & Shop feature.

Taste of Siam x Robinhood

Treat yourself on a hard day’s night with scrumptious dishes from all the restaurants at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and IconSiam. Enjoy up to THB200 instant promotion code* and special deals for orders over THB500. Maybe you can order for yourself, maybe you can order for your loved ones, or even make that one extra order for your rider.

*Applicable to restaurants participating in the campaign.

For more information, call 02-610-8000 or visit Facebook @OneSiam.

For IconSiam, call 1338 or visit Facebook @ICONSIAM