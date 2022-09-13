Can You Drink Red Wine With Fish And White Wine With Meat?

You’ve probably heard the old adage, “White wine with fish and red wine with meat.” This has been a rule of thumb for generations—but is it a tenet you should follow today?

Like most things in the wine world, the answer is complex. But, after all, some rules were made to be broken—and if you don’t challenge what many experts now say is a myth, you might miss out on some incredible wine and food pairings. Here’s why you might want to consider pairing red wines with fish and white varietals with meat—and how to break this rule successfully.

Conventional wine pairing wisdom

The likely reason this adage became the ‘golden rule’ of wine pairing? It’s easy to remember—and does work well, most of the time. For example, you might not know the difference between a Premier Cru and a Grand Cru—but it’s fairly easy to remember that red wine goes well with your ribeye. Ultimately, it’s a simple rule that’s hard to mess up, and many classic pairings adhere to it: think sauvignon blanc with oysters, chardonnay with lobster, and cabernet sauvignon with steak.

The reasoning

The most important thing to consider with pairing wine and food is to strive for balance in flavour intensity. Wine should never overpower the food (and vice versa). It’s why sommeliers wouldn’t pair a very light, delicate white fish like a filet of sole with a bold, robust red wine: the nuances in the dish would be clobbered by the strength of the wine.

Another reason why this rule became so ubiquitous comes down to texture: Red meat tends to have a lot of fat, which can coat your tongue and overwhelm your palate with richness. One way to clean that off? A red wine with a good amount of tannin, a compound in wine that’s naturally occurring in the seeds, stems, and skins of grapes; tannin molecules can bind onto fatty proteins and help clean them off your tongue, refreshing your palate in the process. Because white wines are vinified without grape skins, they don’t have enough tannin to perform the same function.

So, pairing white wine with fish and red wine with meat does make sense a lot of the time. But, there are many cases where you can burn the rulebook with delicious results.

How to break the wine pairing rules the right way

Use the protein’s intensity as your guide

Sure, a bold red wine might overpower a delicate white fish, but there is a lot of room on the spectrum. Carrie Lyn Strong, sommelier at Strong Wine Consulting, believes red wines can work well with more intensely flavoured fish: “Medium red wines from all around the world, like grenache, pinot noir, tempranillo, and cabernet franc, offer red and black berry fruits, spice, and earthy notes that enhance the smoky flavours of grilled tuna, swordfish, and salmon.”

Not only are those fish more intensely flavoured, but preparations like grilling add even more punch—making them able to stand up to bolder flavours in your wine. Looking for a surefire option? Try a luscious grenache with Crisp Grilled Salmon with Fennel-Olive Relish.

On the flip side, rich red meats can work with white wine—if it’s the right one. You can complement the richness of pork, lamb, or beef with a rich white like a white Côtes du Rhône or Friulano, or you can contrast that richness with a crisp, perky option like Champagne or Chenin blanc.

Consider your side dishes

A dish like Halibut with Mushrooms, which leads with the rich, savoury umami of roasted mushrooms, would pair beautifully with a red like pinot noir. Other robust vegetables commonly paired with red wines include eggplant, roasted root vegetables like beets, tomatoes, and even dark leafy greens.

If these vegetables are a vital component of your seafood dish, you’re set to pair it with a red.

Pair by the season or sauce

Wine educator and writer Brianne Cohen reminds us that the seasoning or sauce for a dish is also important to consider when choosing a wine: “Is the fish simply seasoned with herbs de Provence? Or is the fish in a rich, spicy tomato sauce? ” she says. “The first calls for perhaps a white Rhône blend—but the second calls for a medium-bodied red to stand up to the tomato sauce. Perhaps a Primitivo from Puglia or a cannonau from Sardinia.”

A zesty Italian red, like Chianti Classico, paired with a dish like Lobster Fra Diavolo is always a good idea.

