Visit Asia’s First-Ever Caviar Corner at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Located at The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, The Prestige Store Bangkok recently introduced its latest ‘Caviar Corner’, offering an impressive selection of premium French caviar from Petrossian.

Gourmand-loving readers of Prestige will know we’ve got a bit of a soft spot for caviar. Delightfully smooth, and offering that burst of flavour you can’t quite find elsewhere, there’s just something about the ingredient that brings to mind fabulous evening soirees, and the snazziest parties in town.

Thankfully, fellow fans of caviar have much to get excited about, as The Prestige Store Bangkok launches its ‘Caviar Corner’, featuring an extensive selection of premium French caviar from Petrossian. Recognised as among the world’s best caviar labels, this marks the first time Petrossian has set foot in Asia, after highly successful boutique restaurant openings dotted across Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Lounge atop colourful sofa-seats for a laid-back afternoon of banter and fine dining, as you indulge in some of the best caviar available in the region. Expect a series of options that have been carefully crafted and selected, using century-old family secrets that have been passed down over generations. From impeccable Sturgeon breeding, to obtaining the beautiful eggs, the corner features only the highest quality, and is guaranteed to impress.

Even more exciting is that The Prestige Store will also be providing elevated dining experiences, featuring the store’s imported tableware and home decor. Designs have been sourced from over ten leading brands across the globe, which guests will get to experience first hand through the experiential meal.

The Prestige Store Bangkok can be found within The Oriental Arcade of The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. To find out more, visit theprestige-store.com.