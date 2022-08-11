3 Bangkok Chefs on Their Favourite Mum-Made Dishes

Many of us hold dear the memories of the home-cooked food prepared by the first dominant chef in our lives: our mothers. Here’s what 3 Bangkok chefs had to say about their favourite dishes prepared by Mum.

Although arguably ordinary and sometimes repetitive, it’s undeniable that a mother’s meals will always remind us of childhood memories, and even shape our receptors for food for the rest of our lives. Whether consciously or unconsciously, our mothers can become an influential factor to our perception on food.

This Mother’s Day, we talk to the professionals who are the closest to food — the chefs — about their most beloved mum-made dishes. From fine dining Thai restaurants to authentic Italian venues, we ask three well-known chefs from Celadon, La Bottega di Luca, and Taahra to share their most nostalgic memories with mother’s home-cooked meals.

“What is the best meal your mum makes, and why do you love it?”

Chef Rosarin Sriprathum from Celadon

Image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok

“The best food my mum ever made is a green curry with pork and coriander leaves. I love it because the green curry is her own secret recipe, and she really puts her hands and heart into the dish.”

Having just reopened its doors to guests again, Celadon at The Sukhothai Bangkok continues to serve authentic Thai dishes with beautiful presentations. Under the steering hands of Chef Rosarin Sriprathum, it’s safe to say that Celadon is an exceptional Thai restaurant perfect for all family reunions especially.

Chef Marco Avesani from La Bottega di Luca

Image credit: La Bottega Bangkok

“My favourite mum-made dish is definitely a traditional dessert from Verona, called Nadalin. It is a classic dish prepared during Christmas time; a predecessor of the more famous Pandoro.

My mum mixed all the ingredients by hand; she was a strong, tough woman. The result was a fluffy, pure, and light dough that I myself still try to achieve nowadays. I love it because it always brings back precious memories of my childhood. Plus, the taste was incredibly unforgettable. The hand work and the accumulated experience of doing it were certainly part of the magic of this dessert.”

Verona-born Chef Marco Avesani joined La Bottega di Luca after his 100-day journey in Asia, after which he fell in love with Thailand and has been navigating his passion for food in Bangkok ever since. At La Bottega di Luca, he serves up fine Italian delectables.

Chef Pat-In “Knock” Promsawadi from Taahra

Image credit: Taahra

“My mother doesn’t cook a lot, and the only dish she can make is Khao Phad Nuer (beef fried rice). That explains why on some rare occasions, if the guests [at my restaurant] ask for a recommendation or are willing to try some more menu items, I would offer them to try a dish of beef fried rice.”

A newly-opened Thai restaurant that revolves around charcoal-cooking, Taahra is led by Chef Knock who is usually seen cooking at the open-bar kitchen in the centre of the restaurant. In this upscale Thai eatery, familiar dishes are elevated with the extra fragrance and smoke from the live charcoal grill.

[Hero & featured image credit: Taahra]