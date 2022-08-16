Chefs Hervé Frerard and ‘Som’ Theantae to Host a Classic French Escoffier in Hua Hin

Dine right by the serene landscape of Hua Hin’s waters at SOM’S TABLE for an exclusive ‘Classic French Escoffier’ 4 Hands Dinner, featuring chefs Hervé Frerard and Jutamas ‘Som’ Theantae on Sunday August 28, 2022.

After their first collaboration in Bangkok last year, the two chefs meet again by the seaside at SOM’S TABLE restaurant in Hua Hin. The latest 4-hand dinner will showcase the extraordinary art of the French cooking technique known as Escoffier cooking, named after one of the most important figures in the food industry, Georges Auguste Escoffier. Diners can expect five mouthwatering courses designed with a personal touch from both chefs.

Diners can look forward to the classic Crème de Parmesan et Croûtons à La Truffe, or soft-boiled egg with parmesan cream and chanterelle mushroom, followed by an Atlantic skate wing confit of shallots and brown butter. The French signature like pigeon and foie gras with Australian winter truffle is also included, as well as veal tripes cooked in provençale sauce as the main course. The degustation ends with the traditional rum baba with whipped vanilla cream and rum jelly.

Chef Hervé Frerard is the Culinary Director of the Montien Hotel Surawong. Chef Som is known to share her heart-made delicacies, using combined ancient and modern cooking techniques accumulated from her personal experiences.

The Classic French Escoffier dinner takes place at SOM’S TABLE in Hua Hin on August 28, 2022, priced at THB 2,700++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 097 287 2442 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Som’s Table]