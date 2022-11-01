Chef Ian Goh from Singapore Has Been Named the Best Young Chef in Asia

The regional competition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy 2022/23 has named Chef Ian Goh from Singapore as its winner. This means that Chef Ian will get to further compete in the Grand Finale in Milan next year.

As a global initiative to nurture and inspire young professional chefs, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy has hosted a global culinary competition which acts like a unique gateway for next-generation chefs to shine in the culinary scene.

[Hero and featured image via S.Pellegrino]

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022

In the Asia Regional Competition 2022-2023 that took place at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on October 31, 10 aspiring chefs from Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand took part in creating a series of spectacular dishes. With the help of individual mentors, these were then presented to the judges, including some familiar faces. Chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm of Potong, Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Le Du, Chef Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends, Chef Daniel Calvert of Sézanne, and Chef Vanessa Huang of Ephernité were amongst the big names.

About Chef Ian Goh

With technical skills, creativity, and personal belief as the judging criteria, the big award went to the ‘Heritage Lamb’ dish by Ian Goh from Restaurant Naeum in Singapore, alongside his mentor Louis Han. Chef Ian explains: “this dish began with my love of lamb, and the hope to highlight my Hainanese heritage. Lamb has been a staple of the Hainanese diet (i.e.- Dong Shan Lamb) and through this menu, it would be featured alongside ingredients and techniques that link the East with the West.”

After winning the regional competition here in Thailand, Chef Ian Goh will get to join the Grand Finale of the competition to be held in 2023.

Special Awards

Apart from the Young Chef Academy Award, three other awards were also presented. These include the S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility, awarded to to Xu Yu Chan from Labyrinth in Singapore, Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy to Yi Chung Chiu from Ziang Se in Taiwan, and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award to Ian Goh.

Full List of Finalists

The 10 finalists for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022 Asia Regional Final are listed as below. Congratulations to all participants!

Xu Yu Chan from Labyrinth in Singapore and Mentor Li Guang Han Yu Chuan Cheng from Mandarin Oriental Taipei and Mentor Jimmy Lin of JL Studio Hyojeong Kim from L’Amant Secret in Korea and Mentor Jongwon Son Yi Chung Chiu from “Xiang Se” in Taiwan and Mentor Chih-Huai Tseng of Lopfait Restaurant Ian Goh from Restaurant Naeum in Singapore and Mentor Louis Han Jiwoo Lee from Eatanic Garden in Korea and Mentor Taeho Lee William Yee from MOONBOW Singapore and Mentor Darren Chua Shintaro Ohiwa from Difference in Japan and Mentor Kazuki Idaka Aaron Shiu from La Spezia Philippines, and Mentor Chele Gonzalez Chudapa ‘Joy’ Chansaming from Elements Restaurant, The Okura Prestige Hotel, Thailand and Mentor Gerard Villaret

