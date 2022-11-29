Chef Mauro Colagreco Returns to Côte, Bangkok for 3 Exclusive Dinners

The opportunity to taste delicacies cooked by a legend has presented itself again, for Chef Mauro Colagreco is coming to Bangkok to cook a 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu from November 30 to December 2, 2022 only.

Unable to resist the highly popular demand, Côte by Mauro Colagreco will once again welcome its pioneer into the kitchen to cook alongside beloved Chef Davide Garavaglia. The two chefs will serve up a 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu devised under the ‘riviera to river’ concept. Although it is determined to present the flavours from the Mediterranean, the menu will also embrace local Thai tastes by incorporating ginger, lemongrass, and pomelo, to name a few.

The 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu is served on November 30-December 2, 2022 for dinner at 6pm-10pm, priced at THB12,000++ per person. Wine and Champagne pairing options are also available.

For more information and reservation, contact 02 098 3818 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]