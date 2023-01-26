Chiang Mai to Welcome a Dream Team of Fine Dining Chefs for ‘Plant to Plate’

Chiang Mai is about to welcome a parade of celebrated chefs from several fine dining restaurants for the ‘Plant to Plate’ event. The lunch and dinner will take place at Green Garden on February 21, 2023.

Bangkok-based chefs including Chef Tam from Baan Tepa, Chef Pam from Potong, and Chef Arnaud from Maison Dunand, will all present their dishes at the Plant to Plate culinary event.

Recognising the disconnection between farmers and consumers in restaurants nowadays, the event aims to bring farming into the spotlight in order to grant it the respect it has all along deserved. While growing high-quality crops, these farmers and producers need to feel truly supported and empowered in what they do so that they can reap a reasonable income for what they sow.

Fighting against the green-washed sustainable food trends we see today, seven chefs will be working directly with producers and transforming fresh-from-farm ingredients into a 7-course meal that is not only heartwarming but also good for the planet. Available for lunch and dinner, each chef will present one dish featuring selected ingredients from selected producers.

Chef Line up:

Tam Chudaree Debhakam (Baan Tepa)

Pam Pichaya Utharnatharm (Potong)

Arnaud Dunand (Maison Dunand)

Gerard Villaret (Elements)

David Hartwig (IGNIV)

Nick Pitt (Royalebrat)

Billy (Santiaga)

Lunch and dinner is priced at THB4,800++ per person. Seats are limited to only 20 people per table. For more information and reservations, contact planttoplate2023@outlook.com

[Hero image credit: Salah Ait Mokhtar/Unsplash; featured image credit: Plant to Plate]