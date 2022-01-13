The Best Chinese Restaurants To Book This Lunar New Year 2022

Chinese food is always a good choice when it comes to a celebration, for it’s the kind of food you can share with the whole party at the table. Therefore, there’s no better occasion to venture out to these Chinese restaurants in Bangkok as on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Whilst some of these Chinese fine dining restaurants offer private rooms, others offer outdoor dining spaces with a glistening city view. Whichever option you go for, as you welcome the Year of the Tiger 2022, be sure to book in advance as reservations will be harder to get as we approach the end of January.

Yu Ting Yuan

One-Michelin-starred Yu Ting Yuan is an elegant Cantonese restaurant situated inside the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. It is the first Chinese restaurant in Thailand to gain a Michelin star, and it’s easy to see why, with an offering inclusive of mouthwatering dishes like Traditional Peking Duck, Barbecue Suckling Pig, Foie Gras with Abalone Sauce and Pan-fried Mayura Beef. Don’t know where to start and want a taste of all? Opt for the set menus, such as the Dim Sum Set Lunch, Chef’s Tasting Menu, or Cantonese Tasting Menu.

Call 02-032-0888 for reservations, find out more on the website.

Fei Ya

If you’re a Peking duck aficionado, Fei Ya challenges you to try their Lychee Wood-roasted version. Fei Ya restaurant, meaning ‘flying duck’, cooks up classic and modern Chinese food and comes up with a uniquely diverse menu for guests to try. Expect everything from Jelly Fish and Deep-fried King Prawns in Salted Egg Sauce, over to Pan Fried Beef Rib Eye and a long list of dim sum.

Fei Ya sits inside the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. Call 02-125-5030 for booking or visit the website.

Potong

Don’t let the surrounding fool you, because inside the crowded district of Yaowarat-Sampeng is a restaurant founded by Top Chef Thailand’s chef Pam Pichaya Utharntharm. The family’s heritage old building has been renovated into a fine dining restaurant, offering an interesting juxtaposition of sorts. Unlike other places, Potong is far from a traditional Chinese restaurant, for all the dishes are Chef Pam’s reinterpretation of overseas Chinese food assembled through modern cooking techniques. This progressive Thai-Chinese restaurant serves up 20 inspiring dishes as part of Chef Pam’s Tasting Menu, including dishes such as Corn Broth and Abalone, Fish Maw and Scallop, Hay Aged Duck, and many more.

Find the full menu and find out more via Potong’s website.

Wah Lok

Following the opening of the Carlton Hotel in Bangkok, the Cantonese restaurant Wah Lok follows in the footsteps of its sister property in Singapore. Executive Chef Lam Kok Weng from Singapore serves guests here with many of his award-winning dishes. Prepare to feast on favourites like Fresh Abalone, Bird’s Nest Soup, Roast Meats, and a vast selection of dim sum. Especially for the Lunar New Year, the restaurant currently offers two special menus.

For reservations, call 02-090-7888 or visit the website.

Bai Yun

Dine as high up as the 59th floor of the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok at Bai Yun restaurant. The delicacies served here follow classic Cantonese recipes with a modern twist, so you can expect items like Shredded Abalone in Tropical Fruit Salad, Sautéed River Prawn and Essence of Black Chicken, Conpoy, Ginseng Broth. Although these highlight dishes are noteworthy, Bai Yun’s All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Buffet is definitely the most popular for both lunch and dinner. If you plan on coming here, don’t forget to book a table by the window, and enjoy your meal with a panoramic city view.

For reservation, call 02-679-1200, or visit the website.