Experience Côte but Better with the Tête de Cuvée Champagne Pairing Dinner

Côte by Mauro Colagreco is upgrading its already-amazing Carte Blanche menu with a Tête de Cuvée Champagne Pairing Dinner. Exclusively served on the night of September 29, 2022 only, the dinner will feature eight rare Champagnes curated by the house’s sommelier.

Anyone who has dined at Côte by Mauro Colagreco knows that chef Davide Garavaglia’s creations are unbeatable, and yet the experience is about to get better with the upcoming addition of eight extraordinary Champagnes. These bottles of bubbly are not those you expect to find in most restaurants, as many of them are only served at the world’s most revered dining venues. Some special names include the 2008 Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchil, 2007 Bollinger R.D., and 2007 Ruinart Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs.

Curated by Capella Bangkok’s Head Sommelier Thanakorn “Jay” Bottorff, the pairing will offer a memorable combination of flavours that only an expansive collection of Champagnes could provide. It is ultimately guaranteed that the nine-course French Riviera Carte Blanche as well as the eight selections of drink will impress all Champagne connoisseurs like no other place.

Tête de Cuvée Champagne Pairing Dinner takes place at Côte by Mauro Colagreco on Thursday September 29, 2022, priced at THB16,000++ per person. Seats are limited for 10 guests only. For reservations, contact 02 098 3818 or 02 098 3888.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]