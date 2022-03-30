5 Thai Summer Dishes to Enjoy This Songkran

It’s time for a savoury cool down with these simple but delicious Thai summer foods. Here are 5 Thai summer dishes and where to find the best of them.

Khao Chae may be the ultimate indulgence for the summer season due to its meticulous preparation and soothing taste. However, there are also several other seasonal dishes that are carefully devised to wash away the summer heat from our bodies. Here are five of the most special Thai summer dishes that you can find in five outstanding fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.

Savoury Lotus Leaf Wrap at Royal Osha Bangkok

A delightful appetiser, Miang Kham is served with a twist at Royal Osha Bangkok. The traditional betel leaf is replaced with a lotus leaf for a more neutral flavour and scent, whilst the Miang Kham herbs are seasoned with fine ingredients including shallots, ginger, lime, roasted coconuts, peanuts, and bird’s eye chilli. To finish, the herbs are wrapped in a pink lotus leaf, then topped with a fresh shrimp. The aroma from the fragrant herbs are very refreshing for the summer heat.

Watermelon with Caviar and Sweet Dried Fish at R.Haan

One of the most creative fusions of sweet and savoury in the Thai food realm is watermelon with sweet dried fish and shallots. This refreshing dish is served throughout the year but is enjoyed especially during the summer months for its light and cool texture. At R.Haan, this classic dish is made with the dried snakehead fish from Singhburi, grounded and seasoned with fried shallots and herbs. It is finished with a caviar salad on top for a little extra extravagance.

Fresh Yellow Curry at Sorn

Recently ranked as the first runner-up on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list, Sorn deserves every diner’s visit at least once in a lifetime. This southern Thai restaurants serves a delicious Fresh Yellow Curry, consisting of a clear curry made of mangosteen and Kaew Ku fish. Freshly pounded curry paste, sweet and crisp mangosteen from Nakhon Si Thammarat, and char-grilled Kaew Ku fish altogether combine into an aromatic, sweet, and sour curry. Because of its spice, it is best paired with Sorn’s rice cooked in a clay pot.

Seasoned Raw Prawn at Saawaan

Saawaan boasts an endless collection of creative adaptations of classic Thai savouries and sweets, yet the Koi Goong is one of highlight dishes you should try. Traditionally, Koi Goong was a dish enjoyed in the royal palaces, consisting of raw shrimp seasoned with fermented fish, lime juice, chilli, and aromatic herbs to achieve a tart and spicy taste. Part of its tasting menu, Saawaan’s Raw course takes this inspiration and elevates the original recipe by using Japanese Ama Ebi sweet prawn and three types of cucumber: fresh, pickled and charcoaled. It is then finished with a coconut dressing and homemade kaffir lime oil.

Spicy Squid Salad at Nusara

As a tangible tribute to the chef’s late grandmother, Nusara is run by Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, and serves contemporary Thai fine dining dishes. Among several savoury choices, the Yum Pla Mhuek is a top pick pick for a world of freshness in one bite. The dish is inspired by a Thai steamed rice dumpling, using very thinly carved squid from Trat wrapped around a filling of cucumber, tomatoes, garlic, and cucumber flowers. Delicate, and delightful.