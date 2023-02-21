Destination Dining: Meals Worth Travelling for in Thailand This Month

While some are planning special collaborations, others are coming up with whole new menus. Either way, there are plenty of delicious reasons to escape Bangkok. Head to these dining destinations this February 2023.

Bangkok is definitely a splendid hub for fine dining, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t venture out from time to time. Embark on a destination dining tour with us, and you will see why it is worth taking a weekend trip (even if it’s just to eat) out of town.

Dining Destinations in Thailand This February 2023

In a completely different ambience than what we usually have in Bangkok, the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort’s new afternoon tea is served by the Ping River, amid the calm setting of nature. The verandah, which housed the British consulate a century ago, sets the perfect scene to enjoy the traditional English meal. The afternoon tea, created by Chef David Eldridge and his team, consists of finger sandwiches, tartlets, scones with Devonshire clotted cream, pastries, and a homemade tropical sorbet. On the side is your choice of TWG and Monsoon tea, as well as optional sparkling wines and cocktails.

The afternoon tea is served daily from 2pm-5pm.

By the sea at Koh Samui is an incredible place to enjoy refreshing Peruvian cuisine, as Guilty has just opened at the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui. Spearheaded by Peruvian Chef Richard Ruiz, the recently opened restaurant combines Peruvian flavours with Japanese influences through savouries, sweets, and drinks. Start with the ‘Toda La Vida’ hamachi ceviche with yellow tiger milk and crispy corn, before moving on to the Black Angus T-Bone served with chimichurri sauce and truffled mashed potatoes. While the dessert ‘Break It Up!’ is begging to be smashed like a piñata, some Mezcal-based cocktails are ready to be served at your request, too.

Guilty Samui opens everyday from 12pm-11pm.

The Peri Hotel Khao Yai is hosting Chef Tim Butler of Eat Me restaurant over at its kitchen for one day only. The award-winning chef will light up the Khao Yai dining scene with an exclusive seven-course dinner, full of local ingredients and produce from Chow Barn restaurant’s own backyard. Expect to see Roasted Hamachi Collar, Grilled Bone Marrow & Oxtail Curry, and Charred Iberico Pluma. In order to enhance the flavour profile, the dinner will be accompanied by a wine selection from The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon’s Head Sommelier, Ottara S. Pyne.

Chef Tim Butler will serve his seven-course dinner at Chow Barn restaurant, The Peri Hotel Khao Yai on February 25.

On the shore of Nai Yang Beach you will find a brand-new restaurant, Mama’s Kitchen, at the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa. Led by Mama Pen, the cuisine revolves around Chef Pen’s passion towards homegrown herbs and organic produce from her garden. The ingredients are cooked in a traditional wok and are turned into mouthwatering dishes like wok-fried prawns with tamarind sauce, Chinese-style baby back pork ribs, tom yum soba noodles, and more. Diners are also welcomed to relax at the bar for cocktails and sunset views.

Mama’s Kitchen opens daily from 12pm-12am.

A new glamping resort in the relaxing environment of Khao Yai, Marasca is home to Tree Top: tea house & farmer’s cafe, which serves as everything from a restaurant, to an afternoon tea parlour, to a bar. The cosy, high-ceiling indoors and breezy terrace provide a laid-back dining spot, while diners enjoy their pick from the East-meets-West menu. When night falls, ascend to the Star Deck and mingle over Marasca’s signature cocktails. If that doesn’t sound special enough, visit on Saturday evening and join the lively outdoor Farmer’s Barbecue in the garden.

Tree Top: teahouse & farmer’s cafe opens daily from 7am-10pm.